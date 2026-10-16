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Reverse swing could return in Gqeberha, says Hazlewood

Conditions at St George’s Park and return of Kagiso Rabada set up fascinating seam contest

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Josh Hazlewood believes pitch abrasion and weather conditions at St George’s Park will dictate whether reverse swing features in the second Test.
  • Australia's seamers capitalised on hard squares and natural ball wear during their 214-run triumph in Durban, where Hazlewood took a career-best 6 for 49.
  • South Africa could welcome back premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada from a hamstring injury to bolster their attack with pace and reverse-swing capabilities.
  • Australia assistant coach Matthew Wade praised Rabada’s aggressive nature, noting his return offers the hosts tactical versatility after playing two spinners in Durban.
  • Australia remain confident in their fast-bowling reserves, with Hazlewood praising backup seamer Scott Boland's exceptional consistency and reliability.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's David Bedingham on day four of the first Test match between South Africa and Australia at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban.
On The Hunt Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's David Bedingham on day four of the first Test match between South Africa and Australia at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP

Australia’s discovery of reverse swing in Durban could provide another weapon at St George’s Park, with pace bowler Josh Hazlewood believing conditions will determine whether this becomes a factor in the second Test.

Kingsmead provided a glimpse of it, with an abrasive surface and hard square helping the ball deteriorate naturally as the match progressed, that deterioration, Hazlewood believes, was crucial to Australia’s eventual 214-run victory and could again become relevant in Gqeberha.

"It's probably with Australia [pitches] being the green seamers, it just doesn't get talked about at all," Hazlewood said in a media gathering at the ground in Gqeberha on Friday morning.

"The ball still looks new late in the innings if it gets that far.

"Here in South Africa, it was just an abrasive wicket, it was very hard underfoot. We probably got a hint of it in the first innings and then as the game goes, it just sort of deteriorates more and you get a bit more," he explained.

Claiming a career-best six for 49 in Durban, Hazlewood said the ideal scenario is not excessive movement from an old, soft ball, but enough reverse swing while the ball remains hard enough to generate carry.

"You probably want the ball a bit harder and a little bit of reverse swing rather than a lot of reverse swing with the ball soft. It's much easier to navigate as a batsman. You still want that carry as a harder ball. Just a hint of reverse swing I think is the key."

That could make the St George’s Park pitch an intriguing factor, although the threat of rain could limit the opportunity for the surface to deteriorate.

"The conditions sort of dictate it," Hazlewood said.

"If the wicket is hard, firm, deteriorating, and there's no seam movement, you're probably going to get that reverse swing just due to the basic conditions of the ground, the square and the wicket."

SA could also have their own specialist reverse-swing threat back, with Kagiso Rabada in contention after missing the Durban encounter with a hamstring injury.

He takes it to the opposition. He'll be in our faces. He'll keep coming for the whole Test match
Australia assistant coach Matthew Wade

Australia assistant coach Matthew Wade expects the fast bowler to bring a different dimension to the attack, particularly through his aggression and ability to sustain pressure.

"I think the thing that stands out to me is his competitiveness. He takes it to the opposition. He'll be in our faces. He'll keep coming for the whole Test match," Wade said.

Rabada's return would also allow South Africa greater flexibility with their attack after using two spinners in Durban.

"And then with him coming back in, it gives them great versatility. They went with the two spinners last time, but they can bring quicks in," Wade said.

Australia, however, have significant pace depth of their own, with Scott Boland and Michael Neser waiting if changes are required.

Hazlewood singled out Boland's consistency as a major asset.

"He [Boland] barely bowls poorly," Hazlewood said. "Every net the boys come in, it's like, geez, Scotty again. I think he'll play a part in this series [and] I think he'll play a part in the next 12, 18 months. [He's a] class act, his record is ridiculous."

Boland's presence also gives Australia's frontline quicks greater freedom to manage their workloads.

"It probably makes it a bit easier on us if we are struggling from time to time to then think Scotty's there, ready to go," Hazlewood said. "It can make those conversations a bit easier and it's more of a unit."


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