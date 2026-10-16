"The ball still looks new late in the innings if it gets that far.

"Here in South Africa, it was just an abrasive wicket, it was very hard underfoot. We probably got a hint of it in the first innings and then as the game goes, it just sort of deteriorates more and you get a bit more," he explained.

Claiming a career-best six for 49 in Durban, Hazlewood said the ideal scenario is not excessive movement from an old, soft ball, but enough reverse swing while the ball remains hard enough to generate carry.

"You probably want the ball a bit harder and a little bit of reverse swing rather than a lot of reverse swing with the ball soft. It's much easier to navigate as a batsman. You still want that carry as a harder ball. Just a hint of reverse swing I think is the key."

That could make the St George’s Park pitch an intriguing factor, although the threat of rain could limit the opportunity for the surface to deteriorate.

"The conditions sort of dictate it," Hazlewood said.

"If the wicket is hard, firm, deteriorating, and there's no seam movement, you're probably going to get that reverse swing just due to the basic conditions of the ground, the square and the wicket."