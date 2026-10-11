SummaryOpen the quick read
- Pat Cummins claimed 3/54 as Australia bowled out the Proteas for 284 on day three in Durban.
- Simon Harmer finished unbeaten on 35 and combined with Keshav Maharaj for a spirited 52-run ninth-wicket partnership.
- Australia's pace attack shared the spoils, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood taking two wickets each alongside Nathan Lyon.
- Australia reached 33 without loss in their second innings before bad light brought an early close, extending their overall lead to 139 runs.
Australia, led by captain Pat Cummins, fought back strongly with the ball to take a firm grip after day three of the second Test against SA at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
The home side were dismissed for a disappointing 284, a deficit of 106 on the Aussie first innings.
When stumps were drawn prematurely for the third day in a row, the tourists sat comfortably on 33 without loss, a lead of 139, with batters Nic Maddinson unbeaten on 17 and Travis Head on 10.
The tourists hold a distinct advantage heading into day four on Monday, but the South African bowlers will look to make them work for every run.
Earlier, Cummins grabbed three wickets for 54 runs in 15 overs while fellow “Pace Cartel” members Mitchel Starc and Josh Hazlewood returned with two wickets each.
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon also grabbed a brace to help restrict SA under 300 when stubborn lower-order partnerships threatened to close the gap even more.
SA resumed day three on 27/1 after Australia’s remarkable recovery on day two, when Matt Renshaw’s 190 helped the visitors turn 124/6 into 390.
Renshaw shared crucial partnerships with Cummins and Lyon before Simon Harmer eventually dismissed him, and the hosts lost opener Ryan Rickelton for a three-ball duck late on Saturday.
The Proteas made steady progress on Sunday morning, with Aiden Markram and David Bedingham adding 84 for the second wicket.
Markram fell for 37 to Starc before Bedingham followed for 49, edging Cummins to Steve Smith.
SA skipper Temba Bavuma then made three before Lyon had him caught by Smith, leaving the Proteas on 99/4 at drinks.
Tristan Stubbs and Mulder, who had taken their side to lunch, responded with a 56-run, fifth-wicket stand, but Cummins broke through twice after lunch, removing Mulder for 30 and Stubbs for 32.
Lyon then dismissed Kyle Verreynne for 13 before Marco Jansen briefly shifted the momentum with an attacking 26 off 20 balls, including six fours, before Hazlewood put an end to his cameo at 197 for eight.
Harmer and Keshav Maharaj then produced SA’s most stubborn resistance of the innings, adding 52 for the ninth wicket.
Starc finally removed Maharaj for 34 shortly after tea, caught by Cummins, but Harmer continued to defy the attack, finishing unbeaten on 35 from 75 balls.
Anrich Nortje contributed 16 before Beau Webster had him caught by Smith to complete the innings at 284 in 77.6 overs.
SA’s top scorer was Bedingham with 49, while Markram’s 37, Harmer's unbeaten 35, Maharaj’s 34, Stubbs’ 32 and Mulder’s 30 provided enough resistance to ensure Australia had to work through the innings rather than run through the lower order.
SA lost nine wickets during the day, with four falling in the morning, three in the afternoon and the final two in the closing session, which makes Harmer and Maharaj’s 52-run stand all the more crucial in pushing the total beyond 250 and limiting Australia’s first-innings advantage to 106.
Their bowlers will need to be on point if SA are to salvage the game.
The Herald