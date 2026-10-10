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Gritty Renshaw ton puts Aussies in control on day two

Middle-order batter hits Test-best to frustrate Proteas attack

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Matt Renshaw batted through the majority of day two to score an outstanding 190 off 397 deliveries, guiding Australia from 187/6 to a formidable 390 all out.
  • Crucial lower-order stands powered the tourists' fightback, including an 86-run partnership with Pat Cummins and a 134-run stand alongside Nathan Lyon.
  • Wiaan Mulder was the pick of the South African bowlers, taking 4/68, while Marco Jansen chipped in with three wickets.
  • Josh Hazlewood struck early in South Africa's innings, removing opener Ryan Rickelton for a three-ball duck.
  • Bad light curtailed play after just 8.4 overs, leaving South Africa on 27/1, adrift by 363 runs heading into day three.
Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a ball on day two of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on October 10, 2026.
Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a ball on day two of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on October 10, 2026. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Middle-order batter Matt Renshaw’s marathon 190 was the highlight of Australia’s recovery to 390 before South Africa lost Ryan Rickelton cheaply in a brief reply curtailed by bad light on the second day of the first Test in Durban on Saturday.

The Proteas reached 27/1 after 8.4 overs, trailing by 363 runs, when deteriorating light brought an early end to play.

Rickelton was caught by Beau Webster off Josh Hazlewood for a three-ball duck, while Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 15 and David Bedingham on 12 when the players left the field.

Earlier, the visitors resumed on 187/6 and added 90 in the extended morning session to reach 277 for eight at lunch, before scoring another 113 in the afternoon session for the loss of one wicket.

Renshaw resumed on 46 and batted through much of the day, facing 397 deliveries and striking 21 fours and a six.

He shared an 86-run seventh-wicket partnership with captain Pat Cummins, who made 43, before Wiaan Mulder had the Australian skipper caught by Markram to make it 210 for seven.

Mitchell Starc managed six before Mulder bowled him 20 runs later, but Renshaw continued to frustrate the Proteas with the tail.

He brought up his century off 204 balls and found another valuable partner in Nathan Lyon, with the pair adding a crucial 134 for the ninth wicket.

Lyon contributed 27 in 92 deliveries before Marco Jansen trapped him in front.

Renshaw was left with Josh Hazlewood as Australia approached 400, but his remarkable innings finally ended on a career-best 190, caught by Markram off Simon Harmer, only three deliveries into the final session.

Renshaw’s partnerships with Cummins and Lyon proved critical in taking Australia beyond 350 after the early damage on day one.

Mulder led the Proteas attack with 4/68, while Jansen claimed 3/68 and Anrich Nortje took 2/88. Harmer finished with 1/68 as South Africa eventually dismissed the visitors after two extended sessions.

The Herald


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