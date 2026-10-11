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Renshaw batted brilliantly — Mulder

All-rounder praises Australia opener's tail-end strategy after rescue act

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Matt Renshaw struck a defiant 190 to rescue Australia from 124/6 and lift them to 390 all out in Durban.
  • Wiaan Mulder took 4/68 and defended South Africa's tactics, stating the team executed plans well against exceptional batting.
  • Renshaw forged pivotal lower-order stands with Pat Cummins (86 runs) and Nathan Lyon (134 runs).
  • Mulder noted that Renshaw's shrewd strike rotation against the tail provided an invaluable tactical lesson for the Proteas.
  • South Africa closed day two on 27/1, facing a steep 363-run deficit heading into the third morning.
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins on day two of the first Test at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on October 10, 2026.
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins on day two of the first Test at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on October 10, 2026. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder believes South Africa did little wrong fundamentally against Australia on day two of the first Test in Durban, crediting Matt Renshaw’s 190 for turning a difficult position into a total of 390.

The Proteas had Australia at 124/6 on Friday, but Renshaw batted through most of Saturday, adding crucial partnerships with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon before Simon Harmer had him caught by Aiden Markram.

SA would go on to end the second day on 27/1 after bad light cut short their opening reply, with Aiden Markram (15) and David Bedingham (12) unbeaten and aiming to make major inroads on the third morning.

“I don’t think anything went wrong. I think they batted well, to be honest,” Mulder said. “I think we executed most of our plans; maybe we could have bowled a touch fuller … But in the end, I think it’s just a good innings.”

Mulder, who returned figures of 4/68, said Renshaw’s discipline at the crease made him difficult to dislodge, particularly on a surface that offered movement with the new ball but became slower as it lost its shine.

“I think it’s just a good cricket wicket,” he said.

“It takes us back to traditional Test cricket, and kudos to Matt Renshaw, who played the conditions as well as anyone.”

The right-hand batter said the Australian batter’s ability to manage the strike against the tail was a lesson for the hosts.

“Bowling to Matt Renshaw, I felt like he left extremely well,” he said.

“His approach was so different in the first four balls to the last two balls, which made it difficult to keep him on strike.”

Mulder admitted SA could have been smarter with their fields when Renshaw was batting with the lower order, though he felt the bowlers created chances and regularly beat the bat.

He welcomed the chance to take the new ball, saying the conditions suited him while the ball was moving and nipping around.

Mulder said SA’s response with the bat would be vital, especially if they had to negotiate the final session, when fading light and floodlights can help the ball move more.

“The toughest session generally is the last session, when the clouds come over, and it’s a little bit dark, and the lights come on,” he said.

“That’s when the ball really moves at its most.”

With the tourists 363 runs ahead at stumps, Mulder said the Proteas would need clear plans and strong partnerships when play resumes on the third morning.

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