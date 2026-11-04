Voice of the people: Bay residents demand change ahead of electionsGGeoff Hookins4 NOV 2026, 07:516 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related NewsELECTIONS2 NOV 2026PremiumAll systems go as first day of voting kicks offZiyanda ZweniELECTIONS2 NOV 2026PremiumWe're unstoppable in Eastern Cape — RamaphosaZiyanda ZweniMpumzi MshweshweELECTIONS1 NOV 2026EFF eyes outright victory in Bay electionNomazima NkosiELECTIONS3 NOV 2026INSIGHT | Failing metro: Vote for accountability and service deliveryVivi MpikasheELECTIONS3 NOV 2026PremiumSpecial voting off to relatively smooth start in Eastern CapeZiyanda ZweniLOCAL GOVERNMENT1 NOV 2026 Nelson Mandela Bay in ruins but together we can rebuildLance Grootboom