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Former president Jacob Zuma attacked the ANC leadership in his Youth Day speech in Ermelo. File photo.

LISTEN | Zuma blames ANC for black poverty in Youth Day speech

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
Gcina Dhladhla collapsed and died in a bathroom cubicle at work after repeatedly reporting extreme fatigue.
Audio

LISTEN | Cartrack employee dies at work after complaining of fatigue

Cartrack says the woman was not denied sick leave and made no indication she was unwell when she reported for duty

  • Nandi Ntini
The impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa moves forward as he faces scrutiny over the Phala Phala matter.

LISTEN | Section 89 report against Ramaphosa lands before impeachment committee

The section 89 report which found President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer is formally before parliament’s impeachment committee.

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams is wanted by police. File photo

LISTEN | MP Fadiel Adams wanted by cops in Sindiso Magaqa murder probe

The SAPS political killings task team has called on National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams to present himself at his nearest police station

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
Former social development minister Sisisi Tolashe. File photo.

LISTEN | The leaked audio that landed Tolashe in hot water

  • Lizeka Tandwa
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during the Betway Premiership match against Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium.
Audio

LISTEN | Downs will ‘play to win’ as they aim for another CAF final

Coach calls for focus and commitment before the CAF Champions League semifinal

  • Neville Khoza
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses mourners at Jesse Jackson’s homegoing service, recalling the civil rights leader’s solidarity with South Africa during apartheid.

LISTEN | Ramaphosa draws laughter and applause in tribute to Jesse Jackson

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tribute to US civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson drew laughter and applause during the homegoing celebration in…

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
Victor Majola appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Tuesday. File photo.

LISTEN | DJ Warras murder accused ‘pointed out victim’ moments before fatal shooting, court hears

The man accused of orchestrating the murder of entertainer Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, allegedly pointed out the victim moments…

  • Mmatumelo Lebjane
For learners who are feeling anxious or overwhelmed, waiting can often feel worse than the results themselves.
Audio

LISTEN | Matric results don’t define learners’ future, experts say

As the grade 12 class of 2025 awaits its much-anticipated matric results, experts are urging pupils to remember that these marks do not define their…

  • Jeanette Chabalala
Nicole Stoke, sister to DJ Warras was emotional as she spoke to the media after a brief appearance of the suspect who allegedly had killed his brother. Picture:
Audio

LISTEN | DJ Warras’s sister mourns first Christmas without him

The sister of murdered Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock broke down in court when she described how hard Christmas was without him.

  • Koena Mashale
Thozamile Flatela killed Simbongele Nono Mangcotywa after an argument. Stock photo.

LISTEN | One or two massacres a week: Gun Free SA beats the drum on gun violence crisis

With more than 80 mass shootings recorded in 2024 — almost one or two every week — South Africa is facing a gun violence crisis worsened by weak…

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
Bitou municipality deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi says the gun in the video that has been circulating on social media is a toy

LISTEN | Real or replica, firing a gun in public raises safety concerns, expert warns

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
South Africa cannot operate in isolation, says the department of public service and administration regarding the employment of foreigners in state institutions. Stock photo.

LISTEN | South Africans come first in public service, says department

The department of public service and administration has acted to dispel public concern about the employment of foreigners in state institutions.

  • Bulelani Nonyukela
Minister Dion George Host G20 Environment And Climate Sustainability Working Group: Day 1
Audio

LISTEN | Ramaphosa announces cabinet reshuffle, fires DA minister Dion George

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made changes to his cabinet, firing Forestry, Fisheries and Environment minister Dion George and replacing him with DA…

  • Andisiwe Makinana
  • Lizeka Tandwa
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Audio

LISTEN | Presidency works to return 17 South Africans trapped in Ukraine war

President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched an investigation into the illegal recruitment of 17 South African men who were deceived into joining…

  • Koena Mashale