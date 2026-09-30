Cartrack says the woman was not denied sick leave and made no indication she was unwell when she reported for duty
The section 89 report which found President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer is formally before parliament’s impeachment committee.
The SAPS political killings task team has called on National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams to present himself at his nearest police station
Coach calls for focus and commitment before the CAF Champions League semifinal
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tribute to US civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson drew laughter and applause during the homegoing celebration in…
The man accused of orchestrating the murder of entertainer Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, allegedly pointed out the victim moments…
As the grade 12 class of 2025 awaits its much-anticipated matric results, experts are urging pupils to remember that these marks do not define their…
The sister of murdered Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock broke down in court when she described how hard Christmas was without him.
With more than 80 mass shootings recorded in 2024 — almost one or two every week — South Africa is facing a gun violence crisis worsened by weak…
The department of public service and administration has acted to dispel public concern about the employment of foreigners in state institutions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made changes to his cabinet, firing Forestry, Fisheries and Environment minister Dion George and replacing him with DA…
President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched an investigation into the illegal recruitment of 17 South African men who were deceived into joining…