OASIS VILLAGE MARKET

Oasis Family Church will host a village market at their church in Theescombe on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Shop for a combination of fresh, natural, homemade produce from local suppliers.

SOIREE MUSICALE CONCERT

The Feather Market Organ Society will host a Soiree musicale concert called An Odyssey of Sound at the NG Church, Louis Botha Avenue, Summerstrand, on Wednesday October 21 at 6pm.

A number of top local musicians will take part in this richly varied programme of well-loved and easy listening classical music.

Tickets are available at the door at R60 for adults, R50 for pensioners, and free to students and scholars.

Inquiries: Albert, 082-726-9595 or Erika, 082-308-4494

MARKET DAY

St Peter's Congregational Church in Charlo will host a market day and boot sale on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Stalls include eats, refreshments, fruit and veg, clothes, bric-a-brac and toys. Entertainment and music will be provided by Flippie Kapp.

Inquiries: Deirdre, 076-067-8019

MUSIC TRIVIA

EddieMacs@VP in South End will host a music trivia night fundraiser on Friday at 6.30pm for 7pm.

Get your team together and put your music knowledge to the test while supporting Quade, a talented U13 rugby player, who has been selected to travel to Italy in December to play rugby.

The cost is R150 per person for tables of six to eight.

Enjoy prizes, lucky draws, a cash bar and a limited menu on the night.

Bookings: Robin, 084-769-6568

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday October 18 from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

MEET ON THE BEAT

Learn some dance moves and meet new people with Meet on the Beat in Newton Park on Friday from 6pm to 9pm. This event is for singles only.

Learn bachata, sokkie, salsa, merengue and more.

The cost is R150 per person.

Bookings: 066-203-4408

FRAMESBY MARKET

The Framesby market at Smeeton Park will be held on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy a wonderful morning filled with local vendors, delicious treats including a coffee truck, pancakes, boerie rolls, sosaties and cheese grillers on the open fire, curry and roti, live music, and a great community atmosphere.

Your support helps fund CCTV for the community.

GRADEX 2026 EXHIBITION

The opening of the Gradex 2026 exhibition will be held at the Bird Street Gallery in Central on Friday at 5.30pm for 6pm, and runs from October 19 to 23, from 9am to 4pm.

The exhibition is a compilation of works by the graduating BVA third-year Nelson Mandela University students in fine arts, graphic design and photography.