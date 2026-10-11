BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday and again on October 18, from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

MALABAR NIGHT MARKET

The annual Malabar night market, presented by ExpoMedia, will be held at the Malabar community centre, Haworthia Drive, on Friday October 9 from 4.30pm to 9.30pm.

Enjoy loads of street foods and quality vendors.

Inquiries: 081-287-9847

MODEL TRAIN RIDES

The Port Elizabeth Model Locomotive Society will host a public running day at 33 Stella Londt Drive, Sunridge Park, on Sunday from 10am to 12.45pm.

Pack those picnic baskets and blankets and enjoy the morning.

The kiosk will be open, selling yummy goodies.

Tickets cost R10 per person per ride (cash only).

WESTERING NIGHT MARKET

The Westering night market will be held at 1 Diggery Drive on Friday from 5pm to 8.30pm.

Browse through a variety of stalls, including preloved clothing, good food, baked goods, arts and crafts, gifting and much more.

Kids can participate in various games and fun activities.

Inquiries: 060-506-7587

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels.

Bookings: Visit the Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth Facebook page

DE DUIN CHURCH BAZAAR

The De Duin Church, corner of La Roche Drive and Schaefer Square, Humewood, will hold a bazaar on Saturday from 9am.

Expect the usual favourites such as delicious eats, baked goods, books, bric-a-brac and a children's play area.

LUCE DELLA MODA

Braemore Design presents "Luce della Moda 2026: Eclipse", a premier fashion and creative showcase celebrating creativity, entrepreneurship, innovation and local talent.

The show will be held at Boardwalk's International Convention Centre on Saturday at 6pm.

Tickets cost R320 per person.

Inquiries: Braemore, 076-942-3364

FRESH FOOD FAYRE

Slipperfields will host a fresh food fayre every second Sunday of the month, from 9am to 3pm.

This fayre only features goods that are edible, fresh and locally produced, including artisan breads, preserves and honey, cheese and deli delights, fresh produce, herbs and flowers.

Inquiries: Jana, 071-856-5787 or Elsje, 082-873-7663

LAWN BOWLS

The Port Elizabeth Bowling Club offers Pro 10 lawn bowls at the club in Green Street, St George’s Park, on Fridays from 5.30pm.

The kitchen will be open.

The cost is R50 per team of two bowls pairs.

Inquiries: 079-819-5714

COLLECTIVE MARKET

The Collective Market will be held at the PE Riding Club in Lorraine on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

This market is a mix of local makers, small businesses, and delicious food and drinks in a relaxed, family-friendly environment.

Public entrance is free.

SAAF MUSEUM

Step into a world of aviation history — visit the SA Air Force Museum Port Elizabeth in Forest Hill Drive.

Opening times are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to 3pm, Fridays from 9am to 1pm, Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, Sundays from 10am to 4pm, and closed on public holidays.

Entry is free, but donations are welcome.

Inquiries: Morné, 079-600-6216

THRIFT GQ

The Thrift GQ Preloved Clothing Market will be held at Vovo Telo in Walmer on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Vendors will be selling quality preloved and vintage clothing at affordable prices.

Inquiries: Cherie, 082-857-7563