Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

Truter seeks balance amid calls for his exit

Truter hits out at sacking talk as Chippa aim to bounce back

Chilli Boys coach addresses his future following Carling Cup Knockout exit

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Chippa United suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to Golden Arrows, exiting the Carling Knockout Cup ahead of their league clash with Stellenbosch FC.
  • Head coach Brandon Truter expressed frustration over persistent media narratives demanding his dismissal, highlighting the team's progress compared to last season.
  • Truter argued that South African football is parting ways with too many managers too quickly, urging clubs and media to give young coaches time to develop.
  • Chippa United currently occupy ninth position in the Betway Premiership standings, having gathered eight points from their opening eight matches.
  • The upcoming visit to Danie Craven Stadium holds extra personal motivation for Truter, who feels he still has a point to prove in the Western Cape.
Muzomuhle Khanyi, left, and Tshepang Makara run some routines at a Chippa United soccer training session
Muzomuhle Khanyi, left, and Tshepang Makara run some routines at a Chippa United soccer training session Picture: Werner Hills

Chippa United soccer coach Brandon Truter will be hoping his side can put their Carling Knockout Cup disappointment behind them when they face Stellenbosch in the league after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Golden Arrows at the weekend.

The Betway Premiership fixture will take place at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

However, while preparations for the Stellenbosch game are the priority, Truter has also had to deal with talk about his future, saying the media narrative calling for his departure has not been pleasant.

"There has been a lot said in the media about me still being here," Truter said.

"I don't really read it that much, but when I do come across something, it is about how I should be fired or that I should be gone.

“It's not nice. It's really not nice. If you compare our points tally from last season in December to where we are now, you have to ask yourself how our start to the season has been.

“But the media is driving a narrative that I should be fired and that I should be gone.

"We are losing a lot of coaches in this country.

“Somehow, there has to be a balance. Yes, changes may be necessary, but these are young coaches who need an opportunity to grow.

"They need experience and time to develop."

Truter's comments come at a time when the Chilli Boys need to respond on the field after their cup exit against Arrows.

The defeat was a tough result for the Gqeberha side, who will now have to shift their attention back to their league campaign.

The coach will be looking for a better showing against Stellenbosch, though he knows his players will have to put in a much-improved performance after conceding four goals at the weekend.

Chippa are ninth on the log with eight points from eight matches.

Truter admitted he has not had many opportunities to play in Cape Town, making the fixture a little more personal for him.

“I know it’s going to be a difficult game, but we are facing them away from home, and we know it will be a challenge. We hope it will count in our favor.

“I have never coached in Cape Town except in the National First Division with Cape Town All Stars.

"Somehow, I am not good enough in Cape Town, so it’s a bit personal when I go there,” he said.

The Herald

In Related News
Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter
SOUTH AFRICAN FOOTBALL

Truter reflects on Chippa's disappointing Carling Knockout Cup exit

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Chippa United defender Abbubaker Mobara challenges for the ball against Kruger United in their Betway Premiership soccer match at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

Truter wants Chippa to break cup competition hoodoo

  • Anathi Wulushe
Chippa United coach Brandon Truter commands his troops
SOCCER

Chippa battle Golden Arrows for Carling Cup quarterfinal spot

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Golden Arrows head coach Pitso Dladla during the 2026 Carling Knockout official launch at Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Johannesburg last Wednesday
SOCCER

Golden Arrows and Chippa United set for Carling Knockout Cup last-16 showdown

Kruger United FC's Wonderboy Makhubu chases Boy Mohlometsi and Khanya Mfecane of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership game at the Buffalo City Stadium.
BETWAY PREMIERSHIP

Truter describes Chippa late goal defeat to Kruger as ‘coach killer’

  • Anathi Wulushe
Kruger United head coach Abram Mongoya after the Betway Premiership match against the Chilli Boys.

Victory over Chippa just what the doctor ordered for Kruger

  • Anathi Wulushe
Chippa United head soccer coach Brandon Truter speaks at the launch of the Carling Knockout competition in Johannesburg on Wednesday Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES
PSL

Chippa United handed tough Carling Cup away draw against Golden Arrows

  • Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is at risk of being underused
SOCCER

Stadium's R5m headache as Chippa deal stalls

  • Nomazima Nkosi