Chippa United soccer coach Brandon Truter will be hoping his side can put their Carling Knockout Cup disappointment behind them when they face Stellenbosch in the league after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Golden Arrows at the weekend.

The Betway Premiership fixture will take place at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

However, while preparations for the Stellenbosch game are the priority, Truter has also had to deal with talk about his future, saying the media narrative calling for his departure has not been pleasant.

"There has been a lot said in the media about me still being here," Truter said.

"I don't really read it that much, but when I do come across something, it is about how I should be fired or that I should be gone.

“It's not nice. It's really not nice. If you compare our points tally from last season in December to where we are now, you have to ask yourself how our start to the season has been.

“But the media is driving a narrative that I should be fired and that I should be gone.

"We are losing a lot of coaches in this country.

“Somehow, there has to be a balance. Yes, changes may be necessary, but these are young coaches who need an opportunity to grow.

"They need experience and time to develop."

Truter's comments come at a time when the Chilli Boys need to respond on the field after their cup exit against Arrows.

The defeat was a tough result for the Gqeberha side, who will now have to shift their attention back to their league campaign.

The coach will be looking for a better showing against Stellenbosch, though he knows his players will have to put in a much-improved performance after conceding four goals at the weekend.

Chippa are ninth on the log with eight points from eight matches.

Truter admitted he has not had many opportunities to play in Cape Town, making the fixture a little more personal for him.

“I know it’s going to be a difficult game, but we are facing them away from home, and we know it will be a challenge. We hope it will count in our favor.

“I have never coached in Cape Town except in the National First Division with Cape Town All Stars.

"Somehow, I am not good enough in Cape Town, so it’s a bit personal when I go there,” he said.