A fearless French side rose from the dead in the final seconds to pip arch-rivals South Africa 40-34 in a nail-biting inaugural Nations Championship final in London on Sunday evening.

It took a stunning last-gasp try from Theo Attissogbe to subdue a Springbok side who fought until the final moments of an engrossing contest.

The game was in the melting pot in the 79th minute when Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok showed nerves of steel to boot a penalty to give SA a late 34-33 lead.

Trailing 20-3 at the break, the Boks launched a furious assault on the French tryline in a bid to force their way back into the game after the restart.

It took magic from fullback Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to unlock the French defence.

Showing vision of the space ahead of him, Feinberg-Mngomezulu grabbed his own well-directed kick-ahead to stun the French with a brilliant 45th-minute try.

Tries in quick succession by Damian de Allende and Ethan Hooker saw SA move into a 24-23 lead with 22 minutes remaining.

After French captain Antoine Dupont was yellow-carded, the Boks made their numerical advantage count when Eben Etzebeth dotted down to increase SA's lead.

France, however, refused to lie down, and a try by Charles Ollivon left France with a 33-31 lead with six minutes left on the clock.

The win ended years of heartache for Les Bleus, who had been gunning for their first win in any tournament that included all the world's top nations.

The reigning Six Nations champions had never won a global tournament before, after previously ending up on the losing side in three World Cup finals.

French coach Fabien Galthie said just getting to the final had been a huge achievement given France's inability to put out their strongest team in the earlier rounds.

Thanks to their victory, the reigning Six Nations Champions also overtook the Boks to become the No 1 team in the World Rugby men's rankings.

The Boks went into their biggest game of the season with their backs to the wall after rare back-to-back defeats against France and Ireland in their previous two matches.

Without the stimulating presence of head coach Rassie Erasmus, who was banned from entering Twickenham after being banned for six matches by World Rugby, the Boks were unable to subdue a relentless French side.

The world champions had been desperate to end the inaugural tournament on a high and lay down a marker ahead of the 2027 World Cup in Australia, where they will be gunning to defend their title.

This seismic collision between the giants of rugby's southern and northern hemispheres got off to an explosive start with both teams making their intentions clear from the outset.

The Boks' forward power was evident early on when they were awarded early scrum penalties by referee Karl Dickson.

It was the Boks, though, who had a fortunate escape when Dupont thought he had scored after he charged down a Libbok clearance in the seventh minute.

To the relief of the Boks, and especially Libbok, it was ruled the ball had been knocked forward before it was touched down by Dupont.

The Boks almost grabbed the lead in the 11th minute, but a long-range 56m penalty shot by Feinberg-Mngomezulu fell agonisingly short.

Les Bleus were full of running in the opening exchanges and enjoyed territorial advantage over the Boks, whose defence was on high alert.

It was France who broke the deadlock when fullback Thomas Ramos nailed a penalty after his team won a scrum penalty in the 22nd minute.

The lead was short-lived, however, because Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicked a penalty to level matters at 3-3.

The exchange of penalties continued when Ramos succeeded with a second strike to restore France's lead.

France roared into an early 11-3 lead when Attissogbe scored after intercepting a reckless Springbok pass.

Les Bleus were over for a spectacular try in the 34th minute when Emilien Gailleton latched onto a pinpoint cross-kick by Matthieu Jalibert to put his team into an 18-3 lead.

SA's cause was not helped by a yellow card dished out to Kurt-Lee Arendse, which was upgraded to a 20-minute red card.

Scorers:

France 40: Tries: Theo Attissogbe (2), Emilien Gailleton, Charles Ollivon. Conversions: Thomas Ramos (4). Penalties: Ramos (4).

South Africa 34: Tries: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Eben Etzebeth. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (4). Penalties: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (1), Manie Libbok (1).

• Argentina beat Scotland 34-26 in an entertaining playoff for seventh place ahead of the day's main event.