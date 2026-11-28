South Africa head into Sunday's inaugural Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham with skipper Siya Kolisi insisting it is the Springboks' most important match of 2026.

This year has already seen South Africa defeat historic fellow rugby union superpower New Zealand 3-1 in a series billed as 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry'.

But Kolisi, himself a two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain, is in no doubt about the significance of Sunday's encounter, with South Africa in the unusual position of trying to avoid a third defeat in as many weeks after narrow Nations Championship pool-play losses to France (21-19) and Ireland (20-17).

"It's a final, and that says everything," Kolisi said Saturday. "We didn't play our best in the last two games and didn't do what we planned.

"But we've had moments this year where we've played well as a unit, with good defence and everything clicking together. So, for us, it’s the most important Test of the year.

"It's the last one (of 2026), and it would be great for us to win it...France are a great team, and they have been formidable, but we learned a lot from that first game."

South Africa have been forced into making a change to their match-day 23 announced earlier this week, with Paul de Villiers confirmed as their No 8 on Saturday after Pieter-Steph du Toit was ruled out with what the Springboks said was a "niggle".

Cameron Hanekom will switch to flanker in place of Du Toit, with Franco Mostert now on the bench to fill the gap left by the eight-times capped De Villiers's promotion to the starting side.

"I play with Paul at the DHL Stormers, so we have a good relationship, and I've got a very good understanding with Cameron as well," said Kolisi, aiming to lead the Springboks to an unprecedented third successive World Cup title in Australia next year following their 2019 and 2023 triumphs.

France have recalled fullback Thomas Ramos and fly-half Matthieu Jalibert to a backline already featuring captain Antoine Dupont, one of rugby's all-time great scrum-halves.

"Knowing they're in definitely gives you some certainty," said South Africa assistant coach Felix Jones. "But I wouldn't say it makes it easier.

"They’re very creative, world-class players, who can create something out of nothing, and they have a huge influence on the French team. They are generals in a way, and then there's Antoine Dupont, and so many of their backs are in form.

"But we're excited to play against them because we want to test ourselves against the best."

Jones, reflecting on South Africa's last two games, added: "What we failed to do is execute well across all areas of our game — kicking, attack, and defence.

"It's been more about our execution, so our focus this week has been on applying our plans well in all areas of the game, as well as our set-pieces.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus will miss the final as he is currently serving a six-game ban imposed by World Rugby for suggesting some of the officiating in the group clash against France amounted to "match-fixing".