New Zealand have slipped to fifth in the World Rugby rankings after two defeats in the Nations Championship, leaving coach Dave Rennie firmly in the headlights just a year out from the World Cup in Australia.

The All Blacks suffered a first loss to Wales in 73 years before being outplayed by England in a record 37-12 defeat last week — the team's biggest ever loss to a Northern Hemisphere side.

Rennie's team have little time to regroup, with a third-place play-off against the English back at Twickenham on Saturday.

AFP Sport looks at three key areas affecting the All Blacks.

Player burnout When New Zealand run out at Twickenham, it will be the team's 17th match — and 13th Test — of what has been a gruelling season that included not only the Rugby Championship but a four-match series against South Africa, which the All Blacks lost 3-1.

"They look tired. They had nothing in the tank," former All Blacks skipper and two-time World Cup winner Kieran Read told the Good, the Bad & the Rugby podcast.

"We've conceded 30 points in most games this year, which is a frustrating sign."

Former World Cup-winning coach Graham Henry added that the All Blacks were "buggered".

"The All Blacks are a corporation now, more interested in making money, more interested in PR than actual performances on the field," commentator Mark Watson said on the Sport Nation radio station.

"The pride of the nation is pretty quickly becoming the stain on the nation."

Will Jordan, who has picked up a hamstring strain, has been sent home while captain Codie Taylor, deputising for injured talisman Ardie Savea, has also been ruled out of the second England showdown in as many weeks.

"The noise is noise because people care," Jordie Barrett admitted. "And we care. We need to be better."

Misfiring attack Over the years, the All Blacks have steadfastly brought to rugby what many teams can only aspire to.

At their best, they provide a deadly combination of a fleet-footed, safe-hands, flowing style of attacking rugby with gnarly defence.

"Our defence has left holes," was Read's blunt opinion after the England defeat.

The All Blacks need to increase contact and contest the gainline, he added.

Rennie took over in March from Scott Robertson, and the change worked immediately with four straight wins, including a 33-16 victory over the Springboks at Johannesburg's Ellis Park.

A return to the nuts and bolts now seems required.

While the scrum was one positive against England, the line-out misfired, meaning the All Blacks failed to capitalise on that as an attacking platform that can bring increased parity to games by making the other side actively defend.

"There are a few things you can start, from an All Blacks point of view, this week that they can (put) right that will have a massive impact," Read maintained.

Structural questions On-field performances may have been disappointing, but there are also major issues off the pitch, with New Zealand Rugby facing a crushing financial loss for 2026.

NZR own no stadiums and only four of the 17 All Blacks games this year have taken place at home.

While the black jersey brand is still commercially viable, fan engagement below Test level remains a challenge.

"What has become clear since 2024 is that there are some big, fat chooks coming home to roost," Paul Lewis wrote in the New Zealand Herald.

"Super Rugby Pacific looks ever more like the wrong kind of preparation for test rugby, particularly without the South Africans.

"The Rugby Championship offers two Tests against the Boks, but Australia and Argentina are not nearly enough when it comes to profitable opponents.

"Add to that the continuing loss of respected players overseas."

Mike Hosking, host of NZ's biggest morning news programme on Newstalk ZB, questioned rugby's role in current New Zealand society.

"Does rugby no longer play the role in our lives that it once did, therefore a loss, or a second loss, is no longer the cataclysmic thing for us it once was?" he mused.

"How does the season and its lack of results fit into the overall issue that rugby has, in terms of not really being a successful business?"

Read concluded that Kiwi fans need to be more realistic, with seven teams at the top of the world pecking order capable of beating one another on any one day.

"I want our fans to care about the results," the 127-cap All Black No 8 said.

"And the expectation should be that the All Blacks should win every single game.

"That's all good to have the expectation, but also have the reality of it not going to happen. You've got to be able to marry both of those things."



