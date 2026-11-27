Siya Kolisi takes on Antoine Dupont as four-time world champions South Africa play France in the final of the inaugural Nations Championship at Twickenham on Sunday.

Both teams boast an enviable array of talent, with France looking to build on their pool-stage victory over the Springboks.

AFP Sport looks at three key head-to-head clashes.

Reinach v Dupont Bok scrum-half Cobus Reinach will have his hands full against mercurial France skipper Dupont.

Ever present in both scrum-half and fly-half channels, Dupont has been in outstanding form, marshalling his team to the 21-19 victory over South Africa earlier this month.

A master in dictating a game's tempo, Dupont has added a probing kicking game to a bag of tricks to which he regularly turns to unlock space in a congested opposition defence.

He will partner the elusive Mathieu Jalibert and the pair are certain to test the Bok defence at any opportunity.

"Antoine makes a big difference, you can see; he's an amazing player," said Bok captain Kolisi.

"The freedom he plays with and the things he's able to do, and obviously with the great team around him, I think that's also made a big difference in lifting the mentality (of France)."

Reinach, a speedster with a nose for the line and known for his intelligent game management, partners Manie Libbok at half-back, the pair having also started the 2023 World Cup quarter-final when the Boks beat France 29-28 on home turf.

"We've taken a good look at ourselves, and we've gone through the games carefully and identified our shortcomings, and we're ready to correct that," said Reinach, who spent five seasons in France with Montpellier.

"We'll definitely be better this weekend."

Feinberg-Mngomezulu v Ramos Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifts from fly-half to fullback to accommodate Libbok at 10 for the Springboks.

It could be a genius move by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, handing Feinberg-Mngomezulu a fresh role with extra time and space.

A confident counter-attacker, the full-back could thrive, depending on how much ball France kick his way.