France have recalled fullback Thomas Ramos to their starting side for Sunday's Nations Championship final against South Africa at Twickenham, where they will bid to beat the world champions for the second time this month.

Ramos has been sidelined with a thigh problem since playing for Toulouse against Montpellier in the Top 14 on September 27.

He won the last of 52 caps for France in March when his penalty in the closing seconds sealed a thrilling 48-46 win over England that secured a second consecutive Six Nations title for Les Bleus.

Ramos is now set to take over kicking duties from centre Kalvin Gourgues, who landed five conversions in a 45-17 win over Argentina last weekend that sealed France's place in the final.

"In our rugby, he matters. In our organisation, he matters. Because he's a player we use in several areas, especially offensively," France coach Fabien Galthié said of Ramos when speaking about him this week.

Galthié, after announcing his team on Friday, said: "It seemed obvious to us we could integrate Thomas Ramos at fullback. We had other options, but this was an obvious decision."

Ramos is a member of a reshaped back three.

Théo Attissogbe — at full-back against the Pumas — moves to the right wing in place after Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang was ruled out by an ankle injury, while Louis Bielle-Biarrey, nominated this week for World Player of the Year, lines up on the left wing.

Antoine Dupont will captain the side from scrumhalf, with Matthieu Jalibert alongside him at flyhalf.

There are five survivors in the forwards from the pack that featured in the hard-fought 21-19 win over the Springboks on November 13, with Anthony Jelonch back at No 8 after Grégory Alldritt suffered a calf injury against Argentina.

But to try to withstand South Africa's fearsome scrum, Galthié also made two changes to his front row, with only Bordeaux tight-head Sipili Falatea keeping his place.

And it will be an all-Bordeaux front row that takes the field for France as they bid to win the inaugural Nations Championship final, with veteran Jefferson Poirot the loose-head prop and Maxime Lamothe at hooker.

France gave away a succession of scrum penalties against the Springboks earlier this month but Galthié said his pack would be up for the fight at Twickenham.

"I'm thinking of France, of our history," said Galthié, a former France scrum-half. "France has often managed to stand firm against the inevitable. And the scrum is a battle where I believe our forwards will stand firm."

France (15-1): Thomas Ramos; Théo Attissogbe, Kalvin Gourgues, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Anthony Jelonch, Cameron Woki, François Cros; Mickaël Guillard, Florian Verhaeghe; Sipili Falatea, Maxime Lamothe, Jefferson Poirot

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Régis Montagne, Charles Ollivon, Tyler Duguid, Oscar Jegou, Maxime Lucu, Emilien Gailleton

Coach: Fabien Galthié (FRA)

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