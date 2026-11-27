More than just tournament trophies and championship glory are on the menu when the 2027 HSBC SVNS Series kicks off in Dubai on Saturday, with four automatic qualification spots to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles another enticing element, but according to Springbok Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi, their focus will only be on themselves and each game at a time.

The season-opening tournament kicks off at The Sevens Stadium on the outskirts of Dubai this weekend. The Blitzboks will face Australia, Argentina, and the USA on Saturday in Pool A and for Soyizwapi, who will captain the team for a 38th time, the first whistle cannot come soon enough.

“It does feel crazy that we are at the start of yet another season – it feels like yesterday when we finished off the previous one in France in May,” said Soyizwapi on Thursday.

“The days and weeks have gone so quickly back in Stellenbosch, and here we are, back in Dubai, ready to kick things off again, hopefully with a bang, leading to a great season.”

Soyizwapi had an earlier look at the weekend’s venue when the traditional captains’ photo was done there on Wednesday, and a lot of good memories came flooding back.

“This has always been a successful venue and a good tournament for us, mostly I think because we are coming off a hard preseason,” he said.

“We also had tough conditioning and games in the build-up. It is always exciting to start off the season here; we have lots of support and love playing here.”

The Blitzboks are used to arrive in Dubai as defending tournament champions, but this year they stepped off the plane as defending HSBC SVNS Series and World Championships winners. The 33-year-old Soyizwapi reckons that will put a target on their backs, especially with the Olympic carrot also added to the schedule.

“When you start an Olympic cycle, it just adds a bit of pressure if you focus on it, so our goal is to just to kind of acknowledge that it is a significant season with Olympic qualification on the line, but rather focus on what is in front of us,” he said.

“The focus will be on our processes, and we will approach and attack every tournament separately. For this weekend, it always gets us excited to kick things off and you want to start well. We will be looking for that to get momentum going into Cape Town and the rest of the season.”

Soyizwapi is not the only Blitzbok kicking his heels waiting for Saturday. Another is Ricardo Duarttee, who is very keen to get back “the good Dubai memories”.

The 28-year-old scrumhalf/sweeper made a sensational start to his Blitzbok career at The Sevens in 2023, where he spearheaded a South African tournament win with a Man of the Match performance in the final, earning the nickname “Tricky Ricky”, which has stuck.

“Yes, we were disappointed with not getting the same results in 2024 and 2025, but we arrived here knowing that we worked hard and will play as a team,” said Duarttee.

“We have a clear vision of what we want to achieve, and if we stick to our system, we will be a tough team to beat.”

Duarttee, now in his 26th tournament, experienced some ups and downs between his 2023 debut and this week, but he is adamant that the best is yet to come: “I am working very hard every day to make sure I am the best version of myself, one that can be trusted by teammates and coaches to play for the team.

“I made mistakes in the past but can proudly say that I took them to heart and learned my lessons. That made me a better player, but the best is yet to come.”

Duarttee is loving the opportunity to mix his trade with the best sevens players in the world, but insists that nothing is tougher than a Blitzbok session.

“Look, few teams can work you around the field like the Fijians on attack and I hate losing to Argentina as my best mate is from there, so it is not always easy, but playing with, amongst and against this group at training remains a daily highlight,” said Duarrtee. — SA Rugby Communications