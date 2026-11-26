It has become a significant gesture and memory for each new Springbok Sevens player to be handed his first official training jersey in his debut tournament, and in Dubai this week, JC Mars and Van Reenen Kruger’s emotions were no different.

The Blitzboks had their first training session after arriving from Cape Town for the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai late on Tuesday afternoon, with two senior squad members, Selvyn Davids and Ryan Oosthuizen, doing the honours of welcoming the two uncapped players to the team.

For 21-year-old Mars, it was “a very emotional moment” receiving his jersey from Davids, who incidentally will be playing in his 50th tournament.

“I knew about the jersey presentation and that it is happening; I just did not expect it today – now I am very, very excited,” said the former Junior Springbok wing, who has also donned the DHL Stormers shirt already.

Mars had some tough times with injuries in the last two seasons, which, among others resulted in him missing the Junior World Championship with the Junior Boks, so it’s even more special for him to represent South Africa again.

“When Selvyn handed me the jersey, there was hope and relief, as I went through a lot these past two seasons,” said Mars.

“To know I am part of this team is something special. The high-performance way they train and the high intensity alongside that are all nice to be part of, as it makes me stronger and better as a player. For now, I just want to be best in my position.”

Growing up, Mars was in awe of the exploits of Cheslin Kolbe and Seabelo Senatla, incidentally also two of his DHL Stormers teammates: “They were my early heroes watching sevens. Both Seabelo and Ruhan (Nel, DHL Stormers captain) told me about how tough this sevens game is. I have already experienced it in training, and to now go out and make the hard work worth it is something I look forward to.”

Mars said the good preparation the squad had leading into the tournament gives him confidence for the task ahead: “I’m not nervous at this moment. We prepped well, we had a good camp and worked on some nice stuff, so I think I will be ready.”

For Kruger, making his debut in Dubai will also be special, as he is set to be reunited with Blitzbok flyer Quewin Nortje, one of his friends from the Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies) in Pretoria and on the big stage.

“It is great to have him around – we are actually roommates this week and that makes it a lot easier to take in all the new things in my first tournament week,” said the 23-year-old Kruger.

“We started Grade 10 together and played rugby and ran track together, so when I was called into the Blitzbok training camp earlier in the season, it was great to see him again and rekindle the friendship.

“It is a rugby season that keeps on giving it seems, especially on the sevens front,” added Kruger, who played outside centre for the FNB UP-Tuks side that won the FNB Varsity Cup early in the year.

“After the USSA (University Sports South Africa) and FISU (International University Sports Federation) tournaments, I thought my sevens was done for the year. “But then I was selected to play for the Shogun team in the Safari Sevens and after that I was invited to come and train with the Blitzboks.

“And now I am due to play in my first tournament for them, so I am really honoured and blessed with the opportunity. Also, to be given my first training jersey by Ryan, who is playing in his 66th tournament, was very special.

“This is obviously a huge step-up from the Safari Sevens, but what I experienced there was good, especially the physicality of a team like Kenya and sevens rugby as a whole.”

Kruger uses each new opportunity and challenge to improve: “I go by the motto ‘the more you do, the more you can do’. I have had a lot on my plate, but the more you have on your hands, the more you can do. That builds you a bit of grit, and there is nothing wrong with that.”

Blitzbok Pool A fixtures on Saturday: 9.52am: Argentina; 12.55pm: Australia; 5.38pm: US. – SA Rugby Communications

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