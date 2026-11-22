France captain Antoine Dupont hailed on Saturday his team's "complete" performances in reaching the Nations Championship rugby final this weekend, but warned that SA would pose their sternest test yet.

France won all three home fixtures this month to finish the group stage with the best record of all 12 teams.

It means they will play against the world champions, whom they beat 21-19 last week, in the final at Twickenham.

"It wasn't an easy mission because we knew we had to win with the bonus point," Dupont said of Saturday's 45-17 victory over Argentina, in which Les Bleus struggled in a tight first half.

They ran away with it only after the Pumas picked up two cards in the second period in Paris.

"It maybe made us a bit nervous at the beginning of the match, but we got what we needed; we're where we want to be, and we think we played a complete match.

"We did well to sort it out in the second half and, most of all, we had three complete and quality matches.

"So, that's what we have to focus on: fix our little mistakes, and we know who we'll be playing next weekend."

The two sides will lock horns just two weeks after a pulsating encounter in Paris decided by a missed conversion.

"It's always the same with SA, it's always a huge physical battle first of all because they want to dominate their opponents physically," Dupont said.

"It's also a great strategic battle, a lot of kicking; they have a defence which puts you under a lot of pressure.

"We know it well, but they're still very difficult to beat."

One area in which they will have to improve is the scrum.

SA dominated that area last week, and France were in difficulty again early on against Argentina.

"It's not easy to judge our scrum today," France coach Fabien Galthie said.

"In any case, we managed to win. I am, paradoxically, more or less satisfied with our scrum because it doesn't open up.

"It's true that it goes down and is sometimes penalised, but it's a front row which is not used to playing together.

"We have had to make a lot of changes compared to other teams who've played regularly, particularly SA.

"For us, it's a learning process. We've got a big challenge next week in that area."

Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi said his side had made too many mistakes after a positive start to hope to upset their hosts.

"We lost the initiative and gave it to them," Contepomi said.

"When you spend a long time defending and making mistakes every time you have the ball against a team like France, you're going to pay the price."

Pumas captain Julian Montoya, who was yellow-carded late on, would not be drawn on who he thought would win next week's final.

"We're focusing only on our own match" against Scotland, he said.

"The truth is that we have to take a hard look at ourselves and improve for the next game and to take that opportunity." — AFP