Ireland host South Africa in their Nations Championship Test on Saturday and risk getting a "full blast" from a Springbok side bruised by defeat by France and furious at their coach Rassie Erasmus being banned, Irish rugby great Hugo MacNeill told AFP.

The world champions will travel one person light to Lansdowne Road, with Erasmus banned for six matches following incendiary remarks about the match officials in last Saturday's pulsating 21-19 loss to the French.

Erasmus said the officials' decisions amounted to "match-fixing".

"That was really bad, really poor," MacNeill told AFP by phone, referring to Erasmus's outburst.

"It's a bad thing for the game, being so critical. The Springboks, though, might use that as a bit of motivation themselves, that they have been treated unfairly.

"Ironically, him not being there may have a bigger impact, but in terms of firing them up."

There is more at stake in this November's meeting between the two sides than last year's chaotic Test. The Irish were down to 12 men at one stage and the Springboks won 24-13 for their first win in Dublin since 2012.

Both countries are still in the running to top their respective pools and play in the final on Finals weekend, which begins on Friday week, at Twickenham.

MacNeill, a dashing fullback and key member of two Triple Crown-winning sides in 1982 and 1985, believes a bruised Springboks side is a fearsome prospect.

However, the Irish come into the game boosted by two victories by large margins, beating Argentina 42-12 and Fiji 43-15.

"Being realistic, going up against the world champions who have just been beaten and are furious with the referees, Ireland risk receiving a full blast from the 'Boks," said MacNeill.

"The question is, can they match that and stand up to it?

"We won't outmuscle them, so will our back line be coherent like the French were? For me, we don't have that."

MacNeill, who put his own Test career on the line when in 1981 he refused to tour South Africa because of the apartheid regime, said Ireland's lack of a world-class flyhalf since iconic playmaker Johnny Sexton retired following the 2023 World Cup was preventing them from being considered contenders to win next year's Rugby World Cup.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell, who has admitted his side are not as strong as they were a year out from the 2023 World Cup, looked to have resolved the issue when Jack Crowley produced some impressive performances in steering the Irish to the Six Nations Triple Crown last season.

However, he has been laid low since April with a rare vascular lower limb injury, which MacNeill concedes is a "blow", so Sam Prendergast has stepped in.

"It is fair to say we are yet to unearth somebody who can do what he (Sexton) did," said MacNeill.

"We have been trying different people, but they have not been convincing and primarily lack the consistency of Sexton.

"If you don't have that key player, it curtails what you can do and achieve," added the 68-year-old.

MacNeill, who also won three British and Irish Lions caps, said Ireland had been spoilt in having Sexton, who followed another world-class fly-half in Ronan O'Gara.

"When O'Gara went, you had Sexton snapping at his heels," said MacNeill.

"When he went, we didn't have that. When Ireland have won things, we had a coherent backplay thanks to top-class flyhalves like Ollie Campbell and Tony Ward.

"We just don't have that for the moment; those players are not around."

MacNeill says Ireland are a decent side and Prendergast is a good player, but he has yet to put together an impressive all-round performance.

"He is very slight, and as a result his defence is a worry," said MacNeill.

"Clearly the Springboks bring immense physicality right through the side, which is hard to match.

"Ireland have to step up, or it will be a very tough day." – AFP