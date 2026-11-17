Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has upped the ante ahead of his team's must-win Nations Championship clash against Ireland on Saturday by questioning decisions made by match officials.

An emotional Erasmus predicted that Irish flyhalf Sam Prendergast will not face a ban after being cited, and he questioned officiating standards, saying things often did not go SA's way.

Prendergast became the first player to be cited under World Rugby's new regulations for a hip-drop tackle against Fiji and could be banned for Saturday's Nations Championship match.

“We are in the northern hemisphere. I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play,” Erasmus said.

“I don’t have a pleasant experience here from going through Lood de Jager, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Franco Mostert when we were here, all the things.

"And then it never seems to go our way. I’m not saying anybody’s doing anything wrong.

“My experience is like Tadhg Furlong got free for the same thing that Jan-Hendrik did.

"I don’t want to go into details there because I’m not a legal person, but from a South African point of view, that hurt, that we felt it’s more or less the same situation and Jan-Hendrik got nine weeks, the other guy got free.

"I think the hip-drop tackle [by Prendergast] was terrible, in my opinion, compared to where we were at the World Rugby meetings and all coaches were there except the Irish coach and the French coach.

"We had like three hours' discussion about the hip-drop tackle and, you know, it’s weird.

“It’s difficult to understand when the TMO sits there and he sees that.

"And it was something we discussed at the World Rugby meeting, and the examples of how it is was shown over and over, and we all had input.

“Somebody sees that and he decides there’s nothing wrong with that.

"Then you wonder, but all of us coaches sit there and all of us gave input.

"So when you see that, and you decide that there’s nothing wrong with that, what do the other coaches or the other people, what did Jake White [Fiji coach] feel?

"What did that guy that got injured and got carried off [feel]?

“We all thought it’s an immediate red card. Everybody watched the game live because that’s exactly what they said the hip-drop tackle is.

“Manipulation of the game or the result or ... players getting injured.

"So all I’m asking, don’t take TMOs out and discourage them to get involved.

"Then the wrong team will win and players will get injured. That’s all I’m saying.”

The Irate Bok mentor also said there were more than 15 "knee-drop" tackles from France that went unpunished last week despite assurances from World Rugby that they would be strictly policed this season.

“Let’s say 11 of those are, I thought, at least a penalty and three I thought is at least yellow card.

"And not one was sanctioned. And not one was showed out or cited.”

Erasmus said he was not accusing anyone of wrongdoing.

“It’s not an accusation, it’s not an accusation,” he said.