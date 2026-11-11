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Injured Feyi-Waboso ruled out of England's Nations Championship ties

Exeter wing suffers ankle damage from hip-drop tackle to compound Borthwick's injury woes

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been ruled out of England's remaining November matches after suffering an ankle injury against Australia.
  • The Exeter wing picked up the problem from an Angus Bell hip-drop tackle that resulted in a yellow card during England's 45-22 victory.
  • Despite playing only 40 minutes, Feyi-Waboso led England with 113 metres made from eight carries and beat seven defenders.
  • Steve Borthwick faces mounting fitness concerns, with Seb Atkinson, Ollie Chessum, and George Furbank expected to miss the Japan test.
  • Flanker Tom Curry has also been ruled out for the rest of the November campaign after aggravating an existing hip problem in training.
England's wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso dives over the line to score but the try is disallowed for a forward pass in the build-up during the Nations Championship rugby union match between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in south-west London, on November 8, 2026.
England's wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso dives over the line to score but the try is disallowed for a forward pass in the build-up during the Nations Championship rugby union match between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in south-west London, on November 8, 2026. Picture: Ben Stansall / AFP

England have suffered a Nations Championship blow after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was ruled out of this month's fixtures with an ankle injury.

Feyi-Waboso was forced off at half-time during England's 45-22 win over Australia at Twickenham on Sunday.

He sustained the ankle problem following a hip-drop tackle from Angus Bell, who received a yellow card for the incident.

Feyi-Waboso was spotted wearing a protective boot after the final whistle.

The 23-year-old Exeter wing's absence is a major blow to England boss Steve Borthwick after his dynamic first-half display against Australia.

In 40 minutes of action, statistics showed Feyi-Waboso made 113 metres from eight carries, beating seven Australia defenders -- figures unmatched by any other England player.

It is the latest fitness setback for Feyi-Waboso, who has been limited to 17 caps since making his debut in the 2024 Six Nations because of shoulder, hamstring and concussion issues.

Adding to Borthwick's problems, Seb Atkinson (hip), Ollie Chessum (shoulder) and George Furbank (groin) are all set to miss Saturday's clash with Japan.

Meanwhile, Tom Curry will play no part in the November fixtures after aggravating a hip problem in training last week.

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