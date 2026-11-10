Livewire Springbok scrumhalf Morne "Krappie" van den Berg has fired an warning shot warning shot across France's bow ahead of Friday's high-stakes Nations Champions clash in Paris.

Fresh from his man of the match performance against Italy last week, Van de Berg says Les Bleus can expect more of the same after the Boks massacred the Azzurri 66-7 in Turin.

All eyes are now on a heavyweight duel between the leaders of the northern and southern hemisphere sections in the competition.

Van den Berg, who impressed with his allround display against Italy, says a bullish Boks side will attempt to force their game on the French at Stade de France (10.10pm kickoff).

“Our loss against Australia in Perth at the end of September really hurt,” Van den Berg said.

“As a team it wasn’t good to lose in this jersey.

"So it was important to bounce back against Italy, and I am proud of the boys for doing that.

“The Italians are tough, credit to them. Hard men.

"But credit to the boys. We stuck to our systems and forced our game on them and it was good out there.

“This week we will we’ll review our game, look at where we can get better, and then day-by-day prepare to force our game on France as well.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says he was pleased with the good discipline displayed by his team during the win over Italy.

“We’re really trying hard to be within World Rugby’s laws when it comes to tackle level changes and all the things that they focused on in the World Rugby meetings,” Erasmus said.

“I don’t think there were intentional penalties, such as players not rolling away at the breakdown; there weren’t many stupid penalties that could’ve been avoided.

“Those are the ones that hurt and frustrate us as coaches, and I don’t think there were many of those that were avoidable.

“We’re quite happy with our discipline, and we’re really trying to get referees and everyone we play against that we’re trying to coach within the laws.

“It’s nice when you don’t have a lot of penalties against you; it helps to build the scoreboard and keep the opposition out of your 22 metre area."

Erasmus says the Boks will be revved up for Friday's clash.

"I think we just really get up for a game like this, not to say that's why we win," he said.

"It's intimidating, the French crowds and the French stadiums. It's foreign to us, but it's really enjoyable."

"It doesn't take a lot to get the team up and we enjoy this cauldron, this vibe that the French people do, and how they get behind their team.

"It's not something a lot of players have experienced, so when they get the opportunity, they want to put their best foot forward.

"They want to represent themselves, their families and the country."

France coach Fabien Galthie has recalled a clutch of experienced internationals for his country's big challenge against the Boks.

Galthie recalled 31-year-old hooker Julien Marchand, who had been sidelined since injuring a thigh in early October.

He made his return for his club Toulouse on Saturday and could go straight into the starting line-up to face South Africa's destructive front row.France continue to face injury problems in the backs.

Fly half Romain Ntamack was forced off with a shoulder injury on his international return on Saturday.

France were already without fly half Matthieu Jalibert and full-back and goal kicker Thomas Ramos.

Galthie also recalled 32-year-old centre Gael Fickou and 33-year-old winger Teddy Thomas as well as fly half Louis Carbonel and winger Gael Drean.

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