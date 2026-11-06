Gqeberha’s Namhla Siyolo seized a career-defining opportunity by joining South Africa’s leading women’s coaches for the very first World Rugby Level 3 course.

The Madibaz women’s rugby head coach attended the event at Riebeek-Kasteel in the Western Cape from October 23 to 28.

It formed part of an initiative to develop more female coaches for elite and high-performance rugby environments.

The programme brought together 23 participants from SA and three from Kenya and Zimbabwe.

It was the first standalone course for women, marking a significant milestone in SA Rugby’s efforts to expand opportunities across genders.

The workshop stemmed from the governing body’s broader Destination 2027 strategic plan, which identifies, prepares and develops female coaches.

Siyolo’s journey gained momentum after EP Rugby nominated her.

“To be included is a huge honour. It shows SA Rugby is investing in coaches, not just players,” she said.

It was the next step in her personal development, building on her BokSmart certification. However, it is not only about adding more qualifications.

“I’m expecting to grow from a Level 2 coach, who runs sessions, to someone who builds programmes,” she said beforehand.

She hoped the six-day experience would deepen her tactical understanding, help improve her people-management skills and teach her how to build comprehensive season plans.

All in all, it is about balancing the technical, tactical, physical and mental aspects of performance with the players’ welfare.

Two areas are particularly important — defining clearer tactical roles within a team and improving her understanding of the psychological demands placed on female student-athletes.

“I want to learn how to coach a person before a player, and how to manage pressure,” she explained upon departure.

Siyolo’s immediate ambition is to establish the Madibaz among the top four University Sports SA institutions and qualify for the Varsity Cup.

She also wants to continue mentoring players for the Eastern Province Queens as a pathway to the Springbok team.

She believes it is important to contribute at provincial level before pursuing opportunities within the national coaching structure.

With the skills learnt during the week, Siyolo believes she can fashion a more sustainable system to develop players while strengthening the culture and structures around them.

“Rugby changes every season. If you stop learning, you stop coaching.”

Learning from the top women’s coaches around had been “gold”, she said, likening it to ubuntu, which means “I am because we are”.

“I listened and asked.”

The course held personal significance for Siyolo, who wants to inspire other women who are balancing family responsibilities with ambition.

She thought of her daughter when she received the invite.

“It’s not just a certificate; it’s a responsibility. As a mother and coach, you don’t take opportunities for granted. Strong mothers build strong teams.”

Ultimately, it is about inspiring her children.

“I coach because I want them to see a woman can lead and be strong, but soft too. I do it for her.”

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