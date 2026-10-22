New book recalls untold rugby stories from apartheid years

Stories about some of the Eastern Cape's greatest rugby players have been included in a new book written by Sedick Crombie which will be launched in Gqeberha on Saturday.

South African Rugby Untold Stories from a Divided Nation includes stories about EP legends Charles Kleinbooi, Desmond Kramer, Desmond Booysen and many others.

It is a powerful collection of untold stories that explores the state of SA rugby and the journeys of those who struggled for non-racialism in rugby during the apartheid years.

The book remembers the players, administrators and rugby pioneers whose contributions deserve to be heard and remembered.

PE Sport Legends Trust spokesperson, Graeme Sauls, said: "The involvement of the PE Sports Legends Trust (PESLT) with the launch of this book is a natural extension of our core objectives.

"We firmly believe that the stories of our sporting legends, their achievements, sacrifices and contributions to society must be told and preserved for future generations.

"These are more than just rugby stories; they are part of South Africa’s history, reflecting the power of sport to unite people across the divides of our past.

"It is important that the contributions of these legends are recognised, celebrated and never forgotten."

The launch is at 2.26pm on Saturday at the South Boulevard Cafe and anyone interesting in attending can contact Sauls on 083-381-4425.

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