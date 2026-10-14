“The first fix for us will be our defence, which we haven’t really been exploited on thus far this season.

“We did learn big lessons at Loftus.

"It is never nice to learn lessons like this. Never nice to take 50. Is there any good time to take 50? I don’t think so.

“But if you have to choose it early, take it early and learn the lessons, and hopefully we can adapt quickly.

“It’s up to us to make a decision after this loss.

"We can sulk about this, or we can collectively pull in and make a decision.

“But there’s no decision to be made by this Lions team.

"It’s just to get collectively back on the horse and jump on the plane and go fight that battle.”

Lions captain Francke Horn said his team needed to be faster out of the starting blocks in their remaining fixtures.

“If you give the Bulls 31 points in the first half, with, I think, three tries that didn’t go past two phases, that puts you under pressure,” he said.

“Now you try things and you try harder, and sometimes the easy solution is to actually try less and just do your job better.

“It would also be a shame if the one result determines the whole of the next seven months.

“Knowing the team and knowing the guys that we have, it won’t happen.

“We just need to be more focused, more clinical.

"And if things go a bit bad, just calm down and get cool heads and don’t try harder, if that makes sense.”