Coach Dave Rennie says New Zealand learned from their "failed" series against South Africa in unleashing a comprehensive 50-19 win over Australia on Saturday to extend their remarkable Eden Park record.

The All Blacks scored five of their seven tries in the second half to retain the Bledisloe Cup and are now 54 matches unbeaten at their Auckland fortress.

With the World Cup a year away, Rennie said his team had made strides since losing "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry" series 3-1 to the world champion Springboks a month ago.

"We were confident in our ability; we failed in Africa," Rennie said.

"There were a number of areas that needed to be better. We just lost key moments in Africa, and we won a lot of those tonight.

"We knew how important it was to get a result here and I thought there were a lot of big performers."

Bledisloe Cup retained The All Blacks will keep hold of the trophy contested annually between the two nations for a 23rd straight year, regardless of the result of next week's second Test in Sydney.

The Sydney match takes on extra significance because the teams will clash there in the World Cup.

All Blacks captain Codie Taylor said his side "brought a bit of edge" after the South Africa disappointment.

"We were hurting a little bit," he said.

"But it's awesome to come home, play in front of our fans, our people.

"We've missed it, and to get a result like that... hugely proud of the boys."

Rennie said the return of former captain Scott Barrett for his first Test in nearly a year had injected much-needed physicality and leadership to his pack.

Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson said their display, especially after beating South Africa at home two weeks ago, was "a step back".

"It's disappointing. We came here tonight with real belief that we'd get the result, and we didn't," he said.

"The start of the second half we had an opportunity to get some points and really put some pressure on them, and we missed out there.

"And gee-whiz, when you give the All Blacks a bit of ball, it's hard to get it back."

Second-half dominance Damian McKenzie kicked 15 points and helped spark some slick All Blacks attacks from fly-half.

However, it was his opposite number, Ben Donaldson, who created both of Australia's first-half tries, tapping the ball on cleverly for fullback Tom Wright for the opener.

New Zealand responded smartly through tries to back-rowers Peter Lakai and Tupou Vaa'i, with McKenzie's eye for a gap twice playing a role.

McKenzie's penalty pushed the hosts 17-7 clear, but a Donaldson break sent Wilson over just before the interval.

New Zealand took control after the break, with rapid-fire strikes resulting in tries to scrum-half Cam Roigard and captain Taylor.

Any hopes of a late Wallabies rearguard disappeared when Leroy Carter backed up the outstanding Lakai to score.

Carter appeared to injure his leg in the process of scoring, putting him in doubt for Sydney.

Carter's replacement Josh Moorby and Will Jordan both crossed late for New Zealand while Josh Nasser rounded out Australia's scoring.

Taylor was delighted to keep the Eden Park record intact.

"You know, you see ex-All Blacks yourself standing on the sidelines," he said.

"You want to do it for those men, the people that have been before you, and you just want to continue the legacy, so that's awesome." - AFP

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