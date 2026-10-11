Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

All Blacks learn from 'failed' Springboks series to punish Wallabies

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • New Zealand secured a dominant 50-19 victory over Australia at Eden Park, scoring five second-half tries to retain the Bledisloe Cup.
  • The emphatic win extended the All Blacks' legendary unbeaten streak at their Auckland stronghold to 54 matches.
  • Coach Dave Rennie credited lessons learned from a 'failed' 3-1 series loss against the Springboks for his side's clinical edge.
  • Wallabies captain Harry Wilson lamented missed second-half chances and conceded his side took 'a step back' following recent form.
  • Damian McKenzie contributed 15 points off the tee as New Zealand overpowered Australia ahead of next week's second Test in Sydney.
Quinn Tupaea of New Zealand celebrates with fans after the team won the Bledisloe Cup against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday
Quinn Tupaea of New Zealand celebrates with fans after the team won the Bledisloe Cup against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday Picture: MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP

Coach Dave Rennie says New Zealand learned from their "failed" series against South Africa in unleashing a comprehensive 50-19 win over Australia on Saturday to extend their remarkable Eden Park record.

The All Blacks scored five of their seven tries in the second half to retain the Bledisloe Cup and are now 54 matches unbeaten at their Auckland fortress.

With the World Cup a year away, Rennie said his team had made strides since losing "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry" series 3-1 to the world champion Springboks a month ago.

"We were confident in our ability; we failed in Africa," Rennie said.

"There were a number of areas that needed to be better. We just lost key moments in Africa, and we won a lot of those tonight.

"We knew how important it was to get a result here and I thought there were a lot of big performers."

Bledisloe Cup retained

The All Blacks will keep hold of the trophy contested annually between the two nations for a 23rd straight year, regardless of the result of next week's second Test in Sydney.

The Sydney match takes on extra significance because the teams will clash there in the World Cup.

All Blacks captain Codie Taylor said his side "brought a bit of edge" after the South Africa disappointment.

"We were hurting a little bit," he said.

"But it's awesome to come home, play in front of our fans, our people.

"We've missed it, and to get a result like that... hugely proud of the boys."

Rennie said the return of former captain Scott Barrett for his first Test in nearly a year had injected much-needed physicality and leadership to his pack.

Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson said their display, especially after beating South Africa at home two weeks ago, was "a step back".

"It's disappointing. We came here tonight with real belief that we'd get the result, and we didn't," he said.

"The start of the second half we had an opportunity to get some points and really put some pressure on them, and we missed out there.

"And gee-whiz, when you give the All Blacks a bit of ball, it's hard to get it back."

Second-half dominance

Damian McKenzie kicked 15 points and helped spark some slick All Blacks attacks from fly-half.

However, it was his opposite number, Ben Donaldson, who created both of Australia's first-half tries, tapping the ball on cleverly for fullback Tom Wright for the opener.

New Zealand responded smartly through tries to back-rowers Peter Lakai and Tupou Vaa'i, with McKenzie's eye for a gap twice playing a role.

McKenzie's penalty pushed the hosts 17-7 clear, but a Donaldson break sent Wilson over just before the interval.

New Zealand took control after the break, with rapid-fire strikes resulting in tries to scrum-half Cam Roigard and captain Taylor.

Any hopes of a late Wallabies rearguard disappeared when Leroy Carter backed up the outstanding Lakai to score.

Carter appeared to injure his leg in the process of scoring, putting him in doubt for Sydney.

Carter's replacement Josh Moorby and Will Jordan both crossed late for New Zealand while Josh Nasser rounded out Australia's scoring.

Taylor was delighted to keep the Eden Park record intact.

"You know, you see ex-All Blacks yourself standing on the sidelines," he said.

"You want to do it for those men, the people that have been before you, and you just want to continue the legacy, so that's awesome." - AFP

The Herald


In Related News
Australia's centre Isaac Henry gestures during the Test against Argentina at the 23 de Agosto stadium in San Salvador de Jujuy, Jujuy province, Argentina, on August 29
RUGBY UNION

Rookie Henry named in Wallabies midfield to face All Blacks

  • AFP
New Zealand's lock Scott Barrett and flyhalf brother Beauden Barrett
RUGBY UNION

Brothers Scott and Beauden Barrett named to start for All Blacks

  • AFP
New Zealandflyhalf Richie Mo'unga.

All Blacks name veteran Taylor captain as Mo’unga seizes 10 jersey

  • AFP
SA captain Siya Kolisi kisses the Webb Ellis Cup after the 2023 Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28 2023

Countdown begins to biggest-ever Rugby World Cup

  • MARTIN PARRY for AFP
Clermont's New Zelander flyhalf Harry Plummer runs with the ball during the French Top14 rugby union match against Pau at Stade du Hameau in Pau, south-western France, on May 16, 2026.

Ex-All Black Plummer ‘sure’ New Zealand will find Super Rugby solution

  • AFP