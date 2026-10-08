Australia coach Les Kiss called up rookie Isaac Henry and retained star back Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii on the wing in a settled team named Thursday to face New Zealand.

Four-Test Queensland Reds midfielder Henry will start at outside centre in the first Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park on Saturday, two months after making his debut against Japan in Osaka.

The return of 27-year-old Henry is the only change to the starting side that upset South Africa 42-38 in Perth two weeks ago.

Inside centre Hunter Paisami received a four-week ban for a high tackle against the world champions and is not available.

Len Ikitau, who scored two tries in Perth at outside centre, passed a fitness test on an ankle injury and has moved in one place to wear the No.12 jersey.

Kiss resisted the urge to restore Suaalii to the midfield, where he has played the majority of his 25 Tests.

Instead, the rugby league convert will remain on the left wing, where he shone in the extra space against the Springboks, most notably with his prowess under the high ball.

The starting pack is the same, but there are a number of changes among the replacements.

Two key bench forwards from Perth — flanker Tom Hooper and prop Taniela Tupou — have returned to their clubs in Europe as the two-match Bledisloe Cup series falls outside World Rugby's international window.

Young prop Massimo de Lutiis and back-rower Nick Champion de Crespigny come onto the bench, along with hooker Josh Nasser.

Flyhalf Declan Meredith is also on the bench, with Kiss going from a 6-2 to a 5-3 forwards-backs split.

Australia are out to end a 40-year drought at Eden Park against the All Blacks, who have not lost to any team at their Auckland stronghold in 53 matches.

Kiss is unbeaten in his first five Tests since succeeding former coach Joe Schmidt, registering four wins and a draw.

Australia team: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Isaac Henry, Len Ikitau, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii; Ben Donaldson, Ryan Lonergan; Harry Wilson (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Jeremy Williams, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Aidan Ross, Massimo De Lutiis, Lachlan Shaw, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Harry Potter. - AFP