Fourie said it was good to be back on home soil in Cape Town after being called up to the Springbok squad for Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in early August.

“It was quite a long time flying around the world," he said.

“Wherever the team needs me, where there’s a gap to fill, I will play.

"I’ll play hooker, flank or tighthead prop. It’s up to the coaches to make the tough decisions.”

Fourie is excited to play the Stormers’ first home match of the season in the iconic black kit after missing the original ‘Men in Black’ era in Cape Town.

“There was a lot of hype around the jersey when it was announced. It brings back a lot of history," said.

“It’s going to be weird playing in black jerseys against the Sharks and them playing in white jerseys.

"Hopefully the crowd just shouts for the right black jerseys.”

He said much work was being done on the training pitch to assess the Stormers' woes at lineout time

Last week the Stormers went down 17-13 to Edinburgh at Hive Stadium and lost 11 lineouts, including one in stoppage time with them chasing victory.

Springbok André-Hugo Venter went off for a head assessment injury in the 22nd minute and did not return, with hooker Vernon Paulo Paulo replacing him in difficult windy conditions.

“Ja, we must go and look at the whole system, at the plan," Fourie said.

"It’s a bit harsh on the public out there and all the media outlets to point fingers just at Vernon.

"I think it’s a collective issue.

“The conditions weren’t the best as well.

"I think we’ll just go and look at the collective side of everyone’s job in a lineout. It’s not just Vernon or the hooker who throws in.

“It’s the lifting; it’s making the right calls as well. So everything plays a part.

"We’ll do a review on that and then see where we can be better.

“We’ll definitely support Paulo.

“I’ve been there through my career – stuff that doesn’t go your way in a game and you feel a bit down, feeling like you’ve let the team down.

“But that’s absolutely not the case. As I said, it’s a collective thing.”

Stormers coach John Dobson said: “There are lots of reasons to buy tickets this week, not least of all the return of the ‘Men in Black’.

“The scrum battle is going to be massive. You talk about these two big packs.

"It’s going to be that scrum which shows which pack is the meneer (Mr).”

Saturday's fixtures: 1.30pm: Bulls v Lions, 4pm: Stormers v Sharks.

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