SummaryOpen the quick read
- Deon Fourie predicts an intensely physical contest when the Stormers face the Sharks in a crucial URC clash at Cape Town Stadium.
- A sellout crowd of 55,000 supporters is anticipated for the coastal showdown on Saturday afternoon.
- The Sharks enter the fixture with winning momentum following back-to-back victories against Leinster and the Ospreys.
- Fourie expressed excitement about donning the Stormers' iconic black jersey at home, despite the unusual clash with the Sharks in white.
- The Stormers are actively addressing recent set-piece struggles after losing 11 lineouts during their narrow away defeat.
It will be hand-to-hand trench warfare from the get-go when the Stormers and Sharks slug it out for SA derby bragging rights in Cape Town on Saturday, versatile Stormers forward Deon Fourie says.
A sellout crowd of 55,000 expectant fans are expected at the Cape Town Stadium to watch what promises to be an enthralling third-round United Rugby Championship showdown (kickoff 4pm).
The Durban outfit will arrive in the Cape on a high after winning their opening matches against the Ospreys and Leinster at Kings Park.
"In any derby, it’s all about that physicality from the get-go," Fourie said.
“The Sharks have got good players who can get them on the front foot, so physicality-wise, we must be up there."
Fourie said it was good to be back on home soil in Cape Town after being called up to the Springbok squad for Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in early August.
“It was quite a long time flying around the world," he said.
“Wherever the team needs me, where there’s a gap to fill, I will play.
"I’ll play hooker, flank or tighthead prop. It’s up to the coaches to make the tough decisions.”
Fourie is excited to play the Stormers’ first home match of the season in the iconic black kit after missing the original ‘Men in Black’ era in Cape Town.
“There was a lot of hype around the jersey when it was announced. It brings back a lot of history," said.
“It’s going to be weird playing in black jerseys against the Sharks and them playing in white jerseys.
"Hopefully the crowd just shouts for the right black jerseys.”
He said much work was being done on the training pitch to assess the Stormers' woes at lineout time
Last week the Stormers went down 17-13 to Edinburgh at Hive Stadium and lost 11 lineouts, including one in stoppage time with them chasing victory.
Springbok André-Hugo Venter went off for a head assessment injury in the 22nd minute and did not return, with hooker Vernon Paulo Paulo replacing him in difficult windy conditions.
“Ja, we must go and look at the whole system, at the plan," Fourie said.
"It’s a bit harsh on the public out there and all the media outlets to point fingers just at Vernon.
"I think it’s a collective issue.
“The conditions weren’t the best as well.
"I think we’ll just go and look at the collective side of everyone’s job in a lineout. It’s not just Vernon or the hooker who throws in.
“It’s the lifting; it’s making the right calls as well. So everything plays a part.
"We’ll do a review on that and then see where we can be better.
“We’ll definitely support Paulo.
“I’ve been there through my career – stuff that doesn’t go your way in a game and you feel a bit down, feeling like you’ve let the team down.
“But that’s absolutely not the case. As I said, it’s a collective thing.”
Stormers coach John Dobson said: “There are lots of reasons to buy tickets this week, not least of all the return of the ‘Men in Black’.
“The scrum battle is going to be massive. You talk about these two big packs.
"It’s going to be that scrum which shows which pack is the meneer (Mr).”
Saturday's fixtures: 1.30pm: Bulls v Lions, 4pm: Stormers v Sharks.
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