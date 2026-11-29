The Galaxy Bingo 15km road race, run in the picturesque seaside suburb of Gonubie on Saturday morning, attracted a good field for this time of the year.

That said, any number of top runners were missing as the festive season kicks in and some take a well-deserved break, but others continue with their personal programmes and are gearing up towards building a base from which to launch their 2027 campaigns.

The race is organised by Original Mambas AC.

Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners and Caryn Lategan from the strong Easy Equities Born2Run women’s team took line honours, adding to their impressive stats for 2026.

They had both won the recent Haven Hills half marathon in style.

Ngcongolo won the men’s race in 48:15, 30 seconds faster than his previous best for the event, though not as fast as Cwenga Nose, who is now one of SA’s best in distances from 5-21km.

Nose won the race in 46:09, two years ago, while another top Border man, Yanga Malusi, ran 48:42, putting Ngcongolo’s time into perspective.

Lategan, meanwhile, won the women’s race in 59:39, an impressive 1:22 better than her last outing on the route.

The men’s chasing pack was made up of Awonke Bungu of Nedbank in 48:38, Siyabulela Mtshala and, out on a training run, Malixole Kalideni of Old Selbornians.

It was in that order that they finished in times of 48:38, 50.00 and 51:40 respectively.

Lategan had her usual group of clubmates follow her home with Cindy Nel, also on the back of a successful year, second in 61:54, followed by Andrea Ranger in 64:28, while Bridget Robertson claimed fourth in 67:10.

Nel was the first 35+ category runner home while Lategan, Ranger and Robertson took charge of the 40-49 year podium.

The men’s 40-49 race was won again by Bulelani Mgubo of Overtakers in 53:34, with Xolisa Ntombini of Chillie Runners second in 57:47.

In the 50+ category, Xolile Mashicila of Overtakers won in 57:09 from Old Selbornians’ Clinton Hayward in 63:05

In the women’s equivalent, Carol Tinhof, a teammate of Hayward, won in 79:40, followed by Charmaine Stockigt of Oxford Striders in 85:45.

In the 60+ races, the Easy Equities Born2 Run duo of Makaya Masumpa in 61:52 and Hester Ferrezuelo (74:33) emerged victorious.

Mzoli Mpalala of Hollywood AC was second in 64:35 in the men’s, and Alison Langtree in 83:45 was the runner-up in the women’s.

Seventy-year-old runners continue to make their presence felt, with Michael Forbes of Oxford Striders running an impressive 76:39, followed by Mike Heathcote of Esay Equities Born2Run in 94:18.

Michelle Whittington won the 70+ women’s race in 1:48:55, followed by EL Pacers' Helen Nel in 1:58:05.

The junior men were not as prevalent as of late, but Nedbank’s Mbasa Nyathani in 56:02 and Luthando Tyinkana in 56:09 were one and two.

The junior women’s race was a runaway result for Uviwe Simon of Boxer in 70:54.