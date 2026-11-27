Charles Leclerc on Thursday insisted that he does not have number one status at Ferrari, as the team regrouped following last weekend's shambolic show in Las Vegas, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old broke from his normal shy reluctance by responding to a direct question about a clause in his contract, referred to this week in a BBC podcast, stating he held preferred status.

"Normally, I never disclose what I have in my contract," he said. "But I think this is an important one to kind of speak about – and I absolutely have zero clauses that say that in my contract.

"It's never something that I was interested in and never something I personally wanted. So, no. I don't."

The question arose in the wake of debate following Leclerc's collision with teammate Lewis Hamilton, an incident that cost Ferrari a possible podium finish and left team boss Fred Vasseur seething with anger.

It was not the first time that the Frenchman was left bemoaning "unacceptable" behaviour and calling for order –- with many in the paddock claiming he has now forbidden the two to race freely on Sunday when team orders will rule.

However, Hamilton told reporters on Thursday that he and Leclerc were "free to race" in Qatar.

"We're going to figure it out. We're teammates at the end of the day, and I think we always learn from these experiences," the 41-year-old said.

"I still believe in everything we're building and working towards in the background. We came here with the goal of taking Ferrari back to the top."

Leclerc said it was part of his job to deal with criticism and scrutiny, but he rejected any suggestion that he had not acted in the best interests of the Ferrari team and staff.

"The only thing that I don't like seeing is people questioning my integrity and my love for the team," he said.

"I've been with Ferrari since 2019 and I think there's nothing clearer than the love I have for the team."

Leclerc said he was hurt by recent questions of his attitude.

"The rest is a lot of noise," he said. "It's not the most enjoyable time, but it's part of the game and I have to accept that."

Leclerc and Hamilton have clashed increasingly in recent months, with notable incidents in Monza and Mexico before the Las Vegas tangle, for which Leclerc was blamed and penalised.

Both drivers have been frustrated at Ferrari's decline, but they defended Vasseur, who held a clear-the-air meeting in Brazil after their collision in Mexico.

Many observers called for Vasseur to take control, introduce 'rules of engagement' for racing and give Hamilton a clear top status in the team to ensure clarity.

Leclerc said he felt their infighting had been exaggerated by the media.

"Everything has been taken out of proportion. I'm kind of used to it now, driving for Ferrari for so many years, but things are often taken out of proportion," the Monegasque said.

"That was the case, for example, after Mexico. We've spoken and we're completely fine with it."

Those comments were echoed by his British teammate.

"We enjoy racing together and have a good relationship. On the outside, it seems a lot more intense than it really is on the inside," Hamilton said.