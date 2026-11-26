Organisers anticipate 3,000 spectators and 1,500 athletes will visit the Fairview Sports Centre in Gqeberha for the fourth edition NMB 10s Festival on Saturday and Sunday, the event's head of operations Tursuis Ruiters says.

Excitement is building across Nelson Mandela Bay as athletes, supporters, sponsors and communities prepare for what promises to be the biggest edition of the festival yet.

The 2025 edition marked another important milestone, with the semi-professional rugby competition attracting 20 teams alongside four legends teams.

The festival continued to strengthen its position as a platform for competitive sport, entertainment and meaningful community impact.

The 2026 edition represents the next chapter in this journey, with the introduction of 5-a-side soccer and padel alongside the established rugby and netball competitions.

"At its core, NMB 10s is about using sport as a vehicle for positive social and economic change," Ruiters said.

"The festival seeks to create opportunities for young people, promote women's participation in sport, encourage social cohesion and stimulate local economic activity through the involvement of small businesses, vendors, suppliers and service providers.

"The NMB 10s Festival has grown from a rugby-only tournament in 2023 into a premier multi-sport and lifestyle event that celebrates sport, entertainment, tourism and community,

"What started as a vision to create opportunities for local rugby talent has evolved into a festival featuring rugby, netball, 5-a-side soccer, and padel, attracting participants from across the Eastern Cape and beyond.

"The festival has become a platform where aspiring athletes can showcase their talents, while local businesses, vendors and entertainers benefit from the economic opportunities created by the event.

"The 2026 edition is expected to host a minimum of 20 teams in each sporting code, with at least eight teams travelling from outside Nelson Mandela Bay.

"This influx of participants and supporters will contribute significantly to the local tourism economy through accommodation bookings, hospitality spending and local procurement.

"The impact of the NMB 10s Festival extends beyond the playing field.

"The 2025 edition generated more than R376,000 in local economic activity, supported local SMMEs, created temporary employment opportunities, and delivered a safe and professionally managed event for participants and spectators alike."

Ruiters said the festival's growth reflects the power of sport to unite communities and create opportunities.

"The NMB 10s Festival is more than a sporting event. It is a platform for talent development, economic participation, tourism growth, and family entertainment.

"We invite the people of Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape to join us on this exciting journey," he said.

This year's festival will once again combine high-quality sporting action with live entertainment, food experiences and family-friendly activities, creating a unique festival atmosphere for people of all ages.

Beyond the sporting action, spectators can look forward to a vibrant entertainment experience, with music, activations and opportunities for businesses and brands to engage with the festival audience.

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