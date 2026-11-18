Caiphus Ntante, of Caiph Camp Boxing Club, says Nozipho Bell will have to maintain the pressure when she takes on Russian boxer Azalia Amineva in an eight-round bout on November 27.

Ntante, who has been working with Bell in preparation for the fight, believes his boxer is in good shape and ready for the challenge.

Bell has been training under Ntante while she is still being managed by Lonwabo “Lonki” Witbooi.

The 37-year-old Walmer township boxer will return to the ring to face the 23-year-old Russian in Russia as she looks to keep herself active while waiting for confirmation of her next world title defence.

“Bell is ready for the fight," Ntante said. "We have been preparing for a fight that we never knew would happen.

"When this fight came, we were already training, so she is fit and ready to fight, and I believe she will do well in the ring on fight day."

Although they know little about Amineva, Ntante has been studying footage of her previous fights.

“What I can say is that this fight will not be an easy one," Ntante said. "Azalia Amineva is lefthanded, but Bell has never lost any fight against a southpaw.

"We just have to be wary of that because it is the only thing I see that might be tricky.

“Other than that, we are ready for the fight. Bell is in great form, mentally and physically.”

The team is expected to leave for Russia on Sunday.

Bell was due to defend her World Boxing Federation (WBF) title in December, but with no confirmation of the fight, she accepted the opportunity to face Amineva to keep herself active.

Despite it not being a title contest, Bell plans to approach it like one and is not underestimating her opponent.

A former WBF world featherweight champion, Bell has also held the South African and IBF Intercontinental titles and previously challenged for the WBO and IBO world crowns.

Her last fight was in June when she defeated Zimbabwe's Chiedza Homakoma on points at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to claim the vacant WBF Intercontinental junior-welterweight title.