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Bell heads to Russia for non-title bout against Amineva

Former world champion stays active with eight-round contest amid title defence delays

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Nozipho Bell will fight 23-year-old Russian boxer Azalia Amineva in an eight-round contest in Russia on November 27.
  • The bout was accepted to keep Bell active after details surrounding her scheduled December WBF world title defence stalled.
  • Bell began intensive training under coach Caiphus Ntante and Sifiso Flyer Fitness prior to the match being officially confirmed.
  • Holding past world, South African and intercontinental titles, the Gqeberha boxer last fought in June, claiming the vacant WBF Intercontinental junior welterweight title.
  • Bell intends to lean on her extensive ring experience to secure an away victory and make SA proud.
Boxer Nozipho Bell prepares for her fight against Azalia Amineva on November 27 in Russia
Boxer Nozipho Bell prepares for her fight against Azalia Amineva on November 27 in Russia Picture: WERNER HILLS

Nozipho Bell is eager to get back into the ring when she takes on 23-year-old Russian boxer Azalia Amineva in an eight-round bout in Russia on November 27.

The Gqeberha boxer has already started preparing for the fight, even before it was officially confirmed, as she does not want to spend too much time out of the ring while waiting for news about her expected world title defence.

Bell was due to defend her World Boxing Federation (WBF) title in December, but with no confirmation about the fight, she has accepted the opportunity to face Amineva to keep herself active.

Although it is not a title contest, Bell plans to approach it like one and is not underestimating her opponent.

"We have been preparing even before we heard about the fight, and I am very excited about it," she said.

"What I need is an opportunity, and I am grateful to the promoter for giving me that opportunity.

"It's an eight-round fight, it's not going to be easy.

"But as an experienced boxer, I am going to use my experience on the day and take things easy.

"Every fight is important to me, so I am not taking this fight lightly."

Bell has been training under coach Caiphus Ntante, while continuing her conditioning programme with Sifiso Flyer Fitness.

She remains managed by Lonwabo "Lonki" Witbooi.

A former WBF world featherweight champion, Bell has also held South African and IBF Intercontinental titles and previously challenged for the WBO and IBO world crowns.

Her last fight was in June, when she beat Zimbabwe's Chiedza Homakoma on points at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to claim the vacant WBF Intercontinental junior-welterweight title.

"I am physically and mentally ready for this fight. I want to go to Russia and make SA proud by coming back with a victory," Bell said.

The Herald

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