MJ’s Judo Dojo celebrates big medal haul at Western Cape Open

The event attracted 150 judoka from across the Eastern and Western coastal districts, representing MJ’s Judo, Eden Judo, Cape Town Judo and Cape Winelands Judo.

Competitors ranged in age from six years to adults, with most of the MJ’s contingent taking part in the advanced category.

Every member of the dojo’s 35-strong team returned with a gold, silver or bronze medal, underlining the depth of talent within the club.

Among the youngest competitors were Jeffreys Bay judoka's Bodhi Hayton, Beyers Bezuidenhout and Rossouw Pienaar, who took to the mat alongside more experienced opponents.

Coaches Reece Kramer, Matthew Spear and Teresa Vermaak also highlighted the performances of Tiffany Botes (Framesby High School), Gabriel Robinson (Clarendon Park Primary School) and Colby Jansen van Rensburg (Framesby High).

The team contests provided another test, requiring competitors to combine their individual skills and work together.

MJ’s junior men drew against a combined team from Cape Town, Cape Winelands and Eden Judo, with the Western Cape side taking the overall result on points.

MJ’s secured a victory in the boys’ 13-17 age-group, while their girls’ teams in the 7-12 and 13-17 divisions narrowly lost their respective contests by a single point.

However, the coaching team said the tournament offered much more than medal success, with the judoka showing courage, composure and maturity when facing unfamiliar opponents.

“The team showed great composure, readiness to fight and maturity far beyond their years,” the coaches said.

"With every competition, we see them developing further, not only as judoka but as individuals.”

They believe competition plays an important role in building confidence and resilience, teaching participants how to deal with both victory and disappointment.

Sportsmanship was another highlight, with Emily Mitchell, of Lorraine, singled out for the encouragement and support she consistently offered her teammates, irrespective of the outcome of their contests.

The coaches also praised the parents for creating a strong team environment, supporting not only their own children but the entire group.

The Western Cape Open forms part of MJ’s preparation for the 2027 national ranking events, particularly the Judo SA Championships.

The experience of competing against unfamiliar opponents will help the judoka identify areas for improvement and prepare for the demands of higher-level competition.

While the medal haul was a significant achievement, the coaches said they were equally encouraged by the personal growth displayed by their athletes.

They believe judo provides children and teenagers with a positive environment in which to channel their energy, develop self-belief and learn to deal with challenges.

For MJ’s Judo Dojo, the success in the Garden Route was therefore measured not only by the medals won, but also by the confidence, discipline and resilience developed by its competitors.