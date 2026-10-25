Treacherous weather and poor visibility forced the cancellation of the final Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island on Sunday, bringing an abrupt and damp conclusion to nearly three decades of racing at the famed waterfront circuit. The decision also halted Marc Marquez's bid to expand his world championship lead over injured rival Jorge Martin.
With torrential rain rendering the track unsafe for all classes, organisers called off the day's events in front of a sell-out crowd. The stoppage offers a vital lifeline to Martin, who avoids losing crucial ground in the title hunt as the paddock prepares to bid farewell to Victoria and head to Adelaide in the future.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Persistent rain and limited track visibility forced organisers to cancel Sunday's Australian MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 races at Phillip Island.
- The cancellation froze Marc Marquez's championship lead at 10 points over injured rival Jorge Martin, who missed the race with a fractured forearm.
- Medical scans confirmed Martin suffered a non-displaced fracture that will not require surgery in Spain, leaving his Malaysian Grand Prix status open.
- The washout marked an unceremonious conclusion to Phillip Island's 27-year stint on the MotoGP calendar.
- South Australia has secured a six-year deal to stage the Australian MotoGP on a city-centre street circuit in Adelaide starting from 2027.