Treacherous weather and poor visibility forced the cancellation of the final Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island on Sunday, bringing an abrupt and damp conclusion to nearly three decades of racing at the famed waterfront circuit. The decision also halted Marc Marquez's bid to expand his world championship lead over injured rival Jorge Martin.

With torrential rain rendering the track unsafe for all classes, organisers called off the day's events in front of a sell-out crowd. The stoppage offers a vital lifeline to Martin, who avoids losing crucial ground in the title hunt as the paddock prepares to bid farewell to Victoria and head to Adelaide in the future.