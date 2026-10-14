Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek launched her Wuhan Open campaign by triumphing 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Polish battle against lucky loser Magdalena Frech on Wednesday.

Swiatek posted her 40th victory of the season in one hour and 42 minutes and remains on course for a potential quarterfinal showdown with top seed and three-time Wuhan winner Aryna Sabalenka.

"We know each other well, so I just wanted to focus on being consistent and playing as good as possible," Swiatek, the seventh seed, said of Frech.

"I know she is running to every ball always and sometimes using the power of the opponent, so I wanted to not play too crazy but play solid and I’m happy I did that," said Swiatek, who is chasing a qualification spot for the year-end WTA Finals.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, the opening set was tight, lasting more than an hour and requiring Swiatek to erase a 0-2 deficit and save seven of eight break points before she finally took the lead on her fourth set point.

Upping the pressure with her relentless forehand, Swiatek claimed a 10th game in a row to build a 4-0 advantage in the second set.

The former world No 1 briefly lost momentum, getting broken by Frech, but recovered to advance to the round of 16, where she awaits one of two lucky losers, Lanlana Tararudee or Ashlyn Krueger.