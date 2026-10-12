After a fairly lengthy campaign, Border Athletics and their affiliated clubs have elected a new board that will be at the helm of the sport over the next four years.

The meeting took place in Buffalo City, the largest athletics region, and was a peaceful and lively affair, with representation from across the province including Komani and others who travelled for the occasion.

There was a three-man tussle in respect of the election for president and it was never a foregone conclusion, but at the same time the result came as no major surprise when the incumbent, Sicelo Pongoma, from Stutterheim Athletics Club, was named president for a second full term, which runs from 2026-2030.

Pongoma beat off the challenge of his former deputy, Keith Blanket, from Mdantsane-based Inyibiba AC, and Bhekisisa Mthembu, of Chillie Runners.

Pongoma congratulated the incoming board and is positive in his outlook and what he believes can be achieved.

A new deputy was elected when Fezeka Nkomonye, of Chillie Runners, got the nod from the clubs and in so doing helped secure an equal gender balance on the new board.

Nkomonye comes across as highly motivated and with the energy required to help lift the province further.

Commenting on this development, Pongoma said: "This is not merely a numerical milestone, but a substantive affirmation of the organisation's commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in leadership within the athletics fraternity."

The Border Athletics Road Running Commission, which is the bread basket of athletics, based on the large numbers participating and thus revenue generated, also saw a vote for continuity when Phaphama Malusi, of Hollywood AC, won a contest against Ayanda Mxakatho, of Real Gijimas, and Keith Blanket, for the chairmanship and thus securing membership of the BA board.

The new chairperson of the Cross Country Commission is Zukile Mbelu, of Stutterheim AC, who was elected unopposed. It is a tough assignment but he is fired up to succeed.

Track and Field is an aspect of the sport where much effort has been put into boosting options for elite athletes of all ages.

Khanyiso Tshika, of Haven Hills Athletics picked up the mantle in 2026 and together with Eliot Maine has done wonders to turn a difficult to administer sport around.

He was confirmed as chairperson for the next four years.

The balance of the board is made up of Noluthando Makeleni, of Overtakers, in the important finance portfolio, Vuyo Stoto, who vacated cross country to take on the Athletes Commission role, and Nosipho Ngethu, of Komani Runners, at the helm of women's running.

It looks promising for 2027, not for those elected to positions, but for the young athletes looking to perform in well-organised athletics across the province.