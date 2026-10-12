Two hockey players instrumental in Mandela University’s fourth consecutive Eastern Province premier league title run have been included in the squad for the FIH Junior World Cup in 2027.
Caden Skinnette and Kian Cambier, both 20, received the nod for the South African U21 team’s training group of 38 after impressing at the University Sports South Africa (Ussa) championship recently.
Despite the Madibaz placing fourth at the Ussas for the second year running, the duo clearly did enough to impress the selectors.
While the host country has not been finalised, the FIH has allocated two possible time slots to the event – July 1 to 31 or December 1 to 21.
But first there is the Junior Africa Cup of Nations tournament in February, which serves as Africa’s qualification event for the World Cup.
Skinnette, a striker for the national U18Bs in 2024, enjoyed a memorable first season with Madibaz the following year.
This included helping his team finish fourth at the Ussas, their first stint in the A section.
“After putting in the hard yards, that was big for me, especially with the culture we have created,” he said.
The human movement science student credits a complete mindset change for his recent form.
“Before, I was a selfish player. I saw myself as the key player, always wanting to score the winning goal.”