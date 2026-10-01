“It makes you a better player,” he said, giving insight into the virtues of being thrown into the deep end.

The upcoming student Worlds will test his skills even more, but he looks forward to the battles that lie ahead.

“It is an honour to play at the highest level university sport has to offer,” Phokela, who calls his selection the “most significant honour” of his career, said.

“Nothing comes close.”

Facing the best varsity players in the world, many of whom will use unfamiliar tactics in trying to take control of the board, will force him to call on every ounce of his ability.

“I’m so happy to play and to try to win against these guys,” he said, acknowledging that he looks forward to learning from his global peers in China.

The challenge ahead naturally calls for careful planning and preparation, which is why Phokela has been working hard behind the scenes to refine key areas of his game.

These include mental fitness to sharpen his tactical awareness, an element crucial to success in the board game.

While he is committed to making the most of this opportunity, he already has another move on his mind.

“I will take on a few primary and high-school learners who want to learn chess. I want to pass down the knowledge I’ve accumulated over the years.” – Full Stop Communications

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