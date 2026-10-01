SummaryOpen the quick read
- Madibaz Chess Club standout Osia Phokela has been selected for the USSA team to compete at the FISU World University Games in China.
- The 24-year-old accounting student previously dominated Nelson Mandela University trials and gained crucial international experience at the CUCSA Games in Botswana.
- Phokela has been honing his tactical sharpness and mental fitness ahead of the Mind Sport tournament scheduled from 8 to 17 October in Liaocheng.
- Beyond competing internationally, the Gqeberha native plans to give back to his community by coaching local primary and high-school learners.
Top Gqeberha chess player Osia Phokela is contemplating his biggest move yet after being selected for the University Sport SA (Ussa) team to compete at the Fisu World University Games in China next month.
The 24-year-old has developed rapidly while at Mandela University and has now been given the opportunity of a lifetime to outmanoeuvre his peers from around the globe.
The Mind Sport section of the event takes place from October 8 to 17 in Liaocheng, and Phokela will hope for a clear one when it counts.
A member of the Madibaz Chess Club since his arrival at the Bay university, he credits much of his rise in the sport to the ability of his teammates.
The competitive environment, littered with different styles, has forced him to reinvent his game.
“Being exposed to [their] different strengths helps me improve all aspects of my game,” the second-year accounting student explained.
Facing a variety of players with unique habits also helps sharpen his concentration.
Phokela has risen to the top of the Madibaz pile by virtue of winning the university’s in-house trials twice. He scored full marks on both occasions, the best result possible.
In July, the Madibaz player competed at the Confederation of Universities and Colleges Sports Association (Cucsa) Games in Botswana, an experience he has regarded as the highlight of his career.
His first jaunt into the pressure-cooker environment of international competition came with a fair amount of stress, and he had to learn quickly how to deal with it.
“It makes you a better player,” he said, giving insight into the virtues of being thrown into the deep end.
The upcoming student Worlds will test his skills even more, but he looks forward to the battles that lie ahead.
“It is an honour to play at the highest level university sport has to offer,” Phokela, who calls his selection the “most significant honour” of his career, said.
“Nothing comes close.”
Facing the best varsity players in the world, many of whom will use unfamiliar tactics in trying to take control of the board, will force him to call on every ounce of his ability.
“I’m so happy to play and to try to win against these guys,” he said, acknowledging that he looks forward to learning from his global peers in China.
The challenge ahead naturally calls for careful planning and preparation, which is why Phokela has been working hard behind the scenes to refine key areas of his game.
These include mental fitness to sharpen his tactical awareness, an element crucial to success in the board game.
While he is committed to making the most of this opportunity, he already has another move on his mind.
“I will take on a few primary and high-school learners who want to learn chess. I want to pass down the knowledge I’ve accumulated over the years.” – Full Stop Communications
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