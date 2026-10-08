Observers at the BCMM Athletic Club's 10km race early on Saturday morning would in all probability be gobsmacked if told of the huge talent of the runners that rewrote record books and the history of road running, on courses similar to at least a portion of the one that we used on this occasion.

And while the race is being run or watched, preparations for the election of the next Border Athletics governing body will be in process, less than two kilometres from the start.

The Esplanade above Orient Beach played home to the South African Half Marathon Championships in 1981, 1984, 1987, 1988 and 1991.

The half marathon is a distance that suits the city, its environs, weather patterns and the teams that were dedicated to those events. The 1987 and 1991 events both produced world best times, through the dreams of some who simply believed it could be done.

The 10km distance, which is run more often than any other and on Saturday morning, is being run on a very different route more similar to the Ironman events that have since also been lost to the city. For a club race, it will be more of the norm, and most runners will be oblivious to what has gone before and, as such, will simply go out and give the race their best shot.

Last year on a similar course Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners won the men's 10km in a relatively comfortable fashion with a time of 30:59. He has been running fairly well in recent weeks, following his return from running the "Big Half Marathon" in London, England.

Second was Malixole Kalideni of Old Selbornians, who had two years earlier been sponsored by the same Kotelo-Mbekeni Foundation to run the London Marathon. Kalideni's time at the local 10 was 31:41.

Only two other men broke the 32-minute barrier on an admittedly tough course by 10km racing standards, and they were Sinethemba Jilingisi, then in the colours of Haven Hills AC and Liyema Qabavane of Fort Hare.

The two men returned with times of 31:49 and 31:51 respectively. They both joined Real Gijimas thereafter.

Thus far this year they have been circumspect as to races run. In fact, Qabavane has been missing and rumour has it that he has been carrying an injury, while Jilingisi has, on occasion, been challenging up front, inclusive of at the Komani Half Marathon last weekend.

Not every race attracts runners from out of the province with the prize structure determining the lure of those travelling, the costs of which, continue to climb.

The most regular women up front have been Cindy Nel, Andrea Ranger, Caryn Lategan, Lauren Ranger and Hanlie Botha, all of Easy Equities Born2Run and Mbali Tube of Real Gijimas, while others that are in the fray depending on the distance include Nedbank's Carmen Schaeffer, Effe Mayo along with Nicolette Lennox and Boxer's junior Uviwe Simon.

Saturday's weather is forecast as cool and overcast with a light wind, which is most likely to be encountered on three kilometres set to be run on the beachfront itself.

Meanwhile, the hills that make up Bunkers Hill and, on the return journey, Galway Road, will most likely determine the outcome of the race, while speed will be encountered on the run into the Orient Beach finish.