Eastern Cape Motor Group supports local pride and endurance with The Herald Cycle Tour 2027

It is time to dust off those bicycles and hit the road practising for the 41st The Herald Cycle Tour planned for early next year.
The Mountain Bike Races will take place on Sunday February 7 at the Addo Polo Club and the Road Races will be raced over the weekend of Saturday February 13 and Sunday February 14 from Pollok Beach.
The vehicle partner for the Herald Cycle Tour 2027 is the Eastern Cape Motor (ECM) Group.
This long-standing partnership between ECM Group and The Herald is driven by their shared values of supporting local pride in the Eastern Cape’s appeal as a sport and leisure destination, as well as investing in the economy of Nelson Mandela Bay.
ECM Group is a business rooted in the Eastern Cape since 1985.
The business believed in contributing to the progress of the region, ECM North End Ford dealer principal Dale Cuthbert said.
“After 27 years, The Herald Cycle Tour has become a tradition within the ECM family.
"Our partnership has deepened through years of working alongside the organisers, supporting the practical needs of the races and sharing these experiences with our staff and customers.
"Sponsorship gives us visibility, but the real reward is being involved in something people look forward to and feel proud of.
"We want our community to know that our commitment extends beyond the vehicles we sell, to the experiences and initiatives we help make possible,” Cuthbert said.
Each year more and more supporters and competitors love spending time at The Race Villages, which include family tents, a beer garden, children’s playpark, on-stage live entertainment, and VIP lounges.
“We are looking forward to the moments that stay with people long after the weekend: the relief of crossing the finish line, the excitement of children cheering for a parent and the friendships formed along the way.
"Our role is to help create the conditions for those moments by supporting the organisers with the vehicles they need.
"Riders and spectators can expect an ECM team that takes that responsibility seriously and enjoys being part of the occasion,” Cuthbert said.
Race distances include the 80km Extreme, 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 10km Family Ride and 500m Junior Race at the Mountain Bike Event.
For the Road Race Event the distances are 106km Classic, 55km Pursuit, and the 2km and 500m Junior Races.
“The Herald Cycle Tour gives us an opportunity to spend time with our community in a setting filled with encouragement, determination and family support.
"Behind every cyclist is often someone who helped them prepare, cheered them on or waited for them at the finish. That shared effort resonates with our family ethos.
"Whether someone is competing, supporting a loved one or simply enjoying the atmosphere, we want them to feel welcome and know that ECM Ford is there supporting them,” Cuthbert said.
As the official vehicle sponsor, ECM North End Ford will provide 20 vehicles, including the Ford Ranger, Everest and Territory, to support preparations and race-weekend operations.
The fleet will assist with leading the elite riders, checking and marking routes, moving equipment and transporting event personnel.
The final allocation will match the organisers’ requirements with the capabilities of each vehicle.
The Herald Cycle Tour will also offer an opportunity for customers to view the new refreshed Ranger and Territory, as well as the Everest Tremor announced for late 2026.
“We look forward to sharing that excitement and helping people understand the options available to them. The models on display at the Herald Cycle Tour will be confirmed closer to race weekend,” Cuthbert said.
For more information and to enter visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za or contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
Online entries close at 10am on Monday February 1 2027.
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