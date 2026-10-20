Eastern Cape Motor Group supports local pride and endurance with The Herald Cycle Tour 2027

It is time to dust off those bicycles and hit the road practising for the 41st The Herald Cycle Tour planned for early next year.

The Mountain Bike Races will take place on Sunday February 7 at the Addo Polo Club and the Road Races will be raced over the weekend of Saturday February 13 and Sunday February 14 from Pollok Beach.

The vehicle partner for the Herald Cycle Tour 2027 is the Eastern Cape Motor (ECM) Group.

This long-standing partnership between ECM Group and The Herald is driven by their shared values of supporting local pride in the Eastern Cape’s appeal as a sport and leisure destination, as well as investing in the economy of Nelson Mandela Bay.

ECM Group is a business rooted in the Eastern Cape since 1985.

The business believed in contributing to the progress of the region, ECM North End Ford dealer principal Dale Cuthbert said.

“After 27 years, The Herald Cycle Tour has become a tradition within the ECM family.

"Our partnership has deepened through years of working alongside the organisers, supporting the practical needs of the races and sharing these experiences with our staff and customers.

"Sponsorship gives us visibility, but the real reward is being involved in something people look forward to and feel proud of.