Alexandra Candler, Oluhle Siyo, Nondumiso Shangase and Caitlin Wyngaard are among the players being given opportunities in the longer formats, while former Namibia international wicketkeeper-batter Yasmeen Khan has earned her maiden Proteas call-up in the T20 squad.

“Not really. I think it’s probably an opportunity to see new players at an international setup,” Mashimbyi said when asked whether the Test was being used specifically to develop red-ball players.

“So we saw it as a chance for us to give opportunities to players and see where they are with their game internationally.”

The Test squad contains eight uncapped players, while the ODI squad includes two newcomers and the T20 group one.

The multi-format nature of the tour makes it particularly valuable because players can be assessed across different demands rather than being thrown into a single format.

Candler, who has impressed for the Dolphins, has earned a maiden Test and ODI call-up, while Siyo joins the Test squad after captaining SA at U19 level.

Mashimbyi believes Siyo could eventually offer the Proteas an additional option.

“I also think Siyo is somebody who potentially can become an allrounder,” he said.

“She bowls a heavy ball, and she can actually hit the ball.

“Sometimes when we get players into a certain team, it’s to have a closer look, but it doesn’t mean they will actually play.

“It’s to see when they’re practising with other players who have been playing international cricket for a while and to see where they are with their game.”

Wyngaard’s inclusion is a reward for domestic consistency, with the Titans player earning a Test and ODI call-up after taking seven wickets in the Hollywoodbets Pro50.

“She’s been working hard for years now,” Mashimbyi said.

“And I think she’s probably happy that she’s got a call-up now because she’s been doing well for the Titans.

“So I’m looking forward to seeing what Caitlin can offer as well.”