The Proteas women will welcome India to SA for a multi-format tour in December, with several new faces included in the three squads announced on Tuesday.

Laura Wolvaardt will captain SA in the one-off Test, three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals, while the selectors have rewarded a number of players who have impressed in the domestic and Emerging setups.

Hollywoodbets Dolphins batter Alexandra Candler is the most prominent of the new additions, earning her maiden Proteas call-up in both the Test and ODI squads after several seasons of consistent performances in the Pro Series.

Candler is joined among the Test newcomers by former Eastern Province star and Proteas U19 captain Oluhle Siyo, while allrounders Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase and Miané Smit, along with Luyanda Nzuza and Nthabiseng Nini, could also make their Test debuts.

Fidelity Titans seamer Caitlin Wyngaard is another player on the rise, having already represented the hosts in T20s.

She has now been selected for the Test and ODI squads after taking seven wickets in the Hollywoodbets Pro50 Series.

Former Namibia international Yasmeen Khan is the other new face, with the Dolphins wicketkeeper-batter earning her maiden Proteas call-up in the T20 squad.

There are also notable returns, with wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta back in all three squads after recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled her out of the five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Experienced allrounder Marizanne Kapp also returns for all three formats, strengthening both the batting and bowling as the Proteas prepare for a demanding month against the world champions.

The Test squad has a particularly fresh look, with SA set to play their first women's Test since hosting England in Bloemfontein in 2024.

The ODI squad is more familiar, with 11 of the 15 players selected having featured in SA's most recent ODI series against New Zealand in March and April.

The T20 squad also retains a strong core of established players, with the series forming SA's final assignment before the inaugural Champions Trophy in India from February 14 to 28.

India's visit begins with the four-day Test at Dafabet St George's Park from December 9 to 12.

The three ODIs will follow at Boland Park in Paarl on December 16, YesPlay Newlands in Cape Town on December 19 and the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on December 22.

The tour concludes with three T20s, beginning at World Sports Betting Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Boxing Day, before the final two matches at the NWC Oval in Potchefstroom on December 29 and 30.

Proteas head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said the tour would provide an important test of the team's growth, particularly against an Indian side who won the recent 50-overs World Cup.

“What a brilliant tour this will be. Full of exciting and competitive cricket,” Mashimbyi said.

“Taking on India not only in one-dayers or T20s but also in a Test match is an intriguing challenge for this group.”

He singled out Candler and Wyngaard for praise, while also pointing to the wider group of young players pushing for places.

“It’s a big moment for a player like Alex [Candler], who has earned this opportunity to represent her country at the highest level after doing the business for years at the domestic and Emerging level,” he said.

“Caitlin is a player who has really impressed recently and epitomises the hunger and fight you want to see in a youngster.”