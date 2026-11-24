“It’s just a matter of you just knowing that things are feeling good again,” Nortje said.

“You can’t hold back and worry about X, Y and Z.”

His injury absence had been particularly frustrating during the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha, where Nortje could only watch as his teammates went through the work without being able to contribute after leaving the field with injury.

“It was frustrating in PE when the boys were working hard and I couldn’t contribute,” he said.

“The recovery itself was fine. It was just more frustrating to be there every day and not be able to contribute.”

Nortje was back in the thick of the action at Centurion, where his approach was simple on a surface that initially offered less pace and movement than expected.

“It was just to try and be as straight as I can,” he said. “There wasn’t much swing, so just try and make them play as much as I can.”

The fast bowler also expects the conditions to develop as the Test progresses, with the surface potentially offering more pace.

For Nortje, however, the bigger question will be how his body responds to the demands of Test cricket over consecutive matches.

He said decisions around his workload would ultimately rest with the coaches and selectors, but his own preference is clear: if he is fit, he wants to play.

“It’s up to the coaches and selectors,” he said. “I want to be ready for every game. If the body feels good, then go. If it doesn’t, then obviously you have to discuss it.”