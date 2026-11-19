SummaryOpen the quick read
- Dane Paterson rebounded from a wicketless opening day to claim 4/40 against Bangladesh at the Wanderers.
- A brutally honest remark from his five-year-old son and tactical guidance from coach Shukri Conrad prompted him to pull his lengths back.
- Paterson also contributed with the bat, scoring a brisk 29 runs following a key partnership between Kagiso Rabada and Ryan Rickelton.
- The veteran seamer acknowledged that his place in the Test squad is not guaranteed and vowed to maximise every opportunity.
Dane Paterson knows his place in South Africa’s Test attack is no longer guaranteed, but the veteran seamer is determined to make every opportunity count as he continues to adapt to conditions and a changing Proteas bowling unit.
Paterson followed a wicketless first day against Bangladesh at the Wanderers with four wickets on the second, playing a key role in bowling out the tourists for 400 and giving South Africa a 157-run first-innings lead.
The 36-year-old said the difference was largely down to a conversation with bowling coach Shukri Conrad, who encouraged him to pull his lengths back.
“I think with me, obviously I want to target the stumps. But I think I had a chat with Shuk and he just said my lengths just needed to be pulled back,” Paterson said.
Paterson admitted he had been frustrated after the opening day, particularly after seeing Kagiso Rabada take wickets at the other end.
Even his five-year-old son had noticed.
“I actually had a chat to my son, and my son told me, 'Why can't I bowl like Rabada and take wickets?'” Paterson said. “So you can imagine I'm knocking myself down and here my five-year-old son tells me, no filter, telling me how I bowled.”
The advice from his son may have been brutal, but Paterson responded by changing his lengths and attacking the pitch harder.
He also had to adapt to a Wanderers surface that offered different conditions from the seamer-friendly wickets where he has traditionally been most effective.
“I think there was a bit of moisture going around and I think that's why I probably was a bit too full on day one,” he said. “So I just think just adapting was the biggest thing.”
Paterson also praised South Africa’s bowling effort on the fourth day, when the attack reduced Bangladesh to 100/5 before bad light ended play, leaving the hosts needing five wickets for victory.
The veteran was particularly impressed by the discipline shown during a spell in which South Africa simplified their plans and attacked the stumps.
“That's actually Test bowling,” Paterson said of Conrad’s assessment after the spell. “I think we just simplified everything.”
Paterson has also embraced the chance to contribute with the bat, smashing 29 from 27 balls in South Africa’s first innings after watching Rabada and Ryan Rickelton add 117 for the eighth wicket.
He said the partnership helped shift the match decisively towards South Africa.
“I think the partnership was a bit of a game changer,” he said. “The mindset and the way they've batted were very good. And I think it's just taken the game away.”
With Lungi Ngidi sidelined and younger domestic bowlers emerging, he accepts that his role could eventually pass to the next generation.
“As long as I'm putting in performances and not taking this team for granted or this place for granted,” he said, “then yeah, I think Shukri will probably say it's time to knock it on the head.”
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