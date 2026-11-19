The 36-year-old said the difference was largely down to a conversation with bowling coach Shukri Conrad, who encouraged him to pull his lengths back.

“I think with me, obviously I want to target the stumps. But I think I had a chat with Shuk and he just said my lengths just needed to be pulled back,” Paterson said.

Paterson admitted he had been frustrated after the opening day, particularly after seeing Kagiso Rabada take wickets at the other end.

Even his five-year-old son had noticed.

“I actually had a chat to my son, and my son told me, 'Why can't I bowl like Rabada and take wickets?'” Paterson said. “So you can imagine I'm knocking myself down and here my five-year-old son tells me, no filter, telling me how I bowled.”

The advice from his son may have been brutal, but Paterson responded by changing his lengths and attacking the pitch harder.

He also had to adapt to a Wanderers surface that offered different conditions from the seamer-friendly wickets where he has traditionally been most effective.

“I think there was a bit of moisture going around and I think that's why I probably was a bit too full on day one,” he said. “So I just think just adapting was the biggest thing.”

Paterson also praised South Africa’s bowling effort on the fourth day, when the attack reduced Bangladesh to 100/5 before bad light ended play, leaving the hosts needing five wickets for victory.

The veteran was particularly impressed by the discipline shown during a spell in which South Africa simplified their plans and attacked the stumps.