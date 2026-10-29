The tourists ended the second day at 330/4, having overtaken the Proteas first-innings total of 329, with Josh Inglis and Alex Carey frustrating the hosts after Marco Jansen had earlier struck twice to briefly shift momentum back their way.

Jansen's intervention was significant on several levels. His dismissal of Matt Renshaw brought up his 100th Test wicket, before he removed Cameron Green three balls later to break a 126-run partnership and drag the home side back into the contest.

It also came on a landmark day for the all-rounder, who was confirmed as the new No. 1-ranked Test bowler and all-rounder by the ICC.

He moved above Australia's Mitchell Starc in the bowling rankings and ended Ravindra Jadeja's more than four-year reign at the top of the all-rounder list.

With the visitors now holding the advantage and six wickets still in hand, however, SA's focus will be on preventing their middle and lower order from accelerating away from them.

“Basically line and length for long periods of time will be crucial,” Botha added.

The challenge will be to remain patient rather than searching for wickets at the expense of their shape.

“Hopefully the [Australian] batters get in and they feel [they’re] not scoring quickly [enough]. We might take advantage of that [and just try to] stay in the game,” he said.

That approach could be particularly important on a Newlands surface where the batsmen have been able to score with relative ease when the bowlers have not found their areas.

SA were in a similar position on the opening day after Australia fought back from 140 without loss at lunch to reduce the hosts to 221/4.