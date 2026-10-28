Ackerman went on to make 95, while Markram scored 78, before the tourists fought their way back into the contest.
Starc, who conceded 39 runs in his opening seven overs, was among those punished by the aggressive approach by the home side, but after the interval, Australia found ways to make the Newlands surface work for them.
“If we can delete that first session, I think we had a pretty good day,” Starc said.
“Clearly it wasn't our best stuff and I think after lunch we were back on the money.”
The pitch offered less pace, bounce and sideways movement than Australia had anticipated, forcing the bowlers to adjust their plans rather than rely solely on conventional seam movement.
Starc said the Australian attack had to reassess its approach during the innings.
“It was quite slow, that tennis-ball-type bounce. Clearly not as much sideways movement and swing as we thought there might be on offer,” he said.
“They pounced on that in the first session. We had to reassess at lunch and I thought we found different ways to be effective.”
Those adjustments eventually produced a dramatic turnaround.
South Africa moved from 140 without loss to 203/1, but then lost five wickets for 29 runs before Marco Jansen and Ryan Rickelton combined to rebuild the innings.
Jansen's 52 and Rickelton's 42 helped the hosts recover to 327/6 before Starc returned with the second new ball.