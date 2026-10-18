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Dolphins outclass Warriors at Kingsmead

Comprehensive 149-run demolition in 50-over game and clinical 63-run T20 win seal Durban dominance

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • The Dolphins Ladies completed a clean sweep over the Warriors Women in the Hollywoodbets Pro Series at Kingsmead.
  • Robyn Searle spearheaded Saturday's 50-over match with a magnificent 103, guiding the hosts to 306/9 and a 149-run win.
  • Seshnie Naidu excelled, providing late runs before claiming 3/34 to bowl out the Warriors for 157.
  • Nondumiso Shangase smashed a 28-ball 52 on Sunday to propel the Dolphins to 179/7 in their 20 overs.
  • The Warriors managed only 116/6 in reply, falling short by 63 runs.
The Warriors Women had a debut Hollywoodbets Pro Series outing to forget after they were convincingly swept aside by a strong Dolphins Ladies outfit in their pro50 and Pro20 clashes at Kingsmead at the weekend
Humbling debut The Warriors Women had a debut Hollywoodbets Pro Series outing to forget after they were convincingly swept aside by a strong Dolphins Ladies outfit in their pro50 and Pro20 clashes at Kingsmead at the weekend Picture: Cricket South Africa

The Hollywoodbets Dolphins Ladies produced a weekend to remember at Kingsmead in Durban, sweeping aside the Warriors Women in both the T20 and 50-over matches of the Hollywoodbets Pro Series.

In a pair of commanding performances that showcased the Dolphins batting depth and all-round strength, the Warriors learnt first-hand about the competitive mindset needed to survive in the top division of SA women's cricket.

The Dolphins’ double success came to a head on Sunday with a 63-run victory in the T20, posting an imposing 179/7 after being sent in to bat.

The T20 result followed an imposing 149-run drubbing of the Eastern Province side in their 50-over encounter on Saturday.

In Sunday’s encounter, Nondumiso Shangase provided the initial impetus with a superb 52 off just 28 balls, while Alexandra Candler continued the momentum with 44 from 34.

Yasmeen Khan then added a brisk 37 off 24 as the Dolphins maintained a high scoring rate throughout their innings.

The Warriors never looked close to matching that tempo in their reply, finishing on 116/6 from their 20 overs.

Kwanga Pinini top-scored with 32 from 33 balls, while Alyssa Erxleben remained unbeaten on 28 from 20, but the Dolphins' attack kept the chase under control.

Rasika Maharaj and Jana Nell claimed two wickets apiece for the Warriors during the bowling innings, while Nonkululeko Mlaba, Candler and Nobulumko Baneti also struck to ensure the Warriors never threatened the target during the chase.

The result followed an even more emphatic performance in the 50-over fixture on Saturday, when the Dolphins Women completed a 149-run demolition of the Warriors.

Batting first, the hosts amassed 306/9 from their 51 overs, built around a superb century from Robyn Searle.

Her 103 from 124 balls provided the foundation for a huge total, with Candler again making a significant contribution, scoring 82 from 94.

Seshnie Naidu added late acceleration with 28 from only 18 balls, before making an even greater impact with the ball.

The Warriors' response never gathered momentum as they were dismissed for 157 in 43.2 overs.

Erxleben battled her way to an unbeaten 31 from 50 balls, while Zizipho Mdebuka made 24 and Pinini 20, but the Dolphins' attack steadily worked its way through the batting order.

Naidu finished with an excellent 3/34 from seven overs, while Candler claimed 2/12 from five.

Mlaba added 1/18 from 8.2 overs as the Dolphins wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

More importantly, the weekend demonstrated their ability to win in contrasting fashion: explosive and aggressive in the T20, before combining patience, power and disciplined bowling to dominate the longer format.

For the visiting Warriors outfit, it will be a case of going back to the drawing board, take the lessons from this past weekend and build on that ahead of their next encounter against the Garden Route Badgers Women at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn this weekend.


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