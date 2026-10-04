The Warriors Men have endured another weather-related setback, with their scheduled YesPlay Pro20 Cup clash against the DP World Lions at St George’s Park called off on Sunday because of a wet outfield following intermittent rain over the weekend.

It adds more frustration to their campaign, after their first-class fixture against Western Province in Cape Town was affected before their entire four-day clash against the Titans at the Absa Oval was lost to rain.

The Warriors subsequently lost to the opening match of the Yesplay Pro20 Cup against the NW Dragons before bouncing back to beat the Impalas, but were denied another opportunity to build momentum against the Lions as teams were forced to share the spoils.

Their focus now shifts to the Northern Cape Heat, whom they face at St George’s Park on October 8.

Meanwhile, the Warriors women cricketers will be eager to put the frustration of a rain-affected opening round behind them after both their Hollywoodbets Pro50 and Pro20 fixtures against the DP World Lions Women, scheduled for St George's Park this weekend, were washed out without a ball being bowled.

For a squad keen to make their mark in the new campaign, being denied the opportunity to compete was disappointing.

After weeks of preparation, the players were ready to put their work into action, only for the weather to intervene.

Their attention now turns to Durban on October 17 where they will have an opportunity to get their campaign under way against the Dolphins.

For both Warriors teams, the message is simple: the weather may have disrupted their starts, but it has done little to dampen their hunger to compete.

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