Excitement as Jilingisi wins Xerox Lightning Fast 10km

The Xerox Lightning Fast 10km took its name originally in 1986, perhaps more in hope than conviction that it would deliver fast times.

There was much excitement when on October 25 that year, Mzwandile Shube, of one of the then strong Ciskei clubs, won in 29min 31sec.

It would take five years before the magical 30-minute barrier was broken again, and then the following two years produced times of 28:55 and 28:48.

On Sunday, Sinethemba Jilingisi, of Real Gijimas, won in ideal conditions in a time of 29:39.

He was chased from the start by Black Diamond’s Anele Dlamini, a 43-year-old veteran, who finished in 30:11 when the extremely fast downhill finish gave the younger man an advantage to use his natural speed.

In third place was exciting junior Andinako Mpondo, of Brac, who finished in 30:22.

Of added interest was that three junior men finished in the top 10.

Lizole Vara, of Real Gijimas, and Luthando Tyinkana, of Nedbank, were fifth and ninth respectively in 31:57 and 32:42.

The 35-39-year-old sub-veterans were also prominent, with Awonke Bungu (Nedbank), fourth in 30:35, Tandihhaya Siyongo (Sport Pals), seventh in 32:15 and Tiaan Jacobs (Easy Equities Born2Run), third in 33:05.

The women’s race was equally interesting with 45-year-old veteran, Caryn Lategan, of Easy Equities Born2Run, winning the race in a personal best for the course of 36:06.

Second was Old Selbornian’s Caroline Toich, who may have surprised some, but really should not have done, as her form has been on the up in recent months, and she ran 37:38.

Third was Easy Equities Born2Run’s Lauren Ranger, who was originally not going to make the race, but did, finishing just 11 seconds behind Toich.

There was still more to be positive about when junior runner Leila Schenk (Boxer), showed serious intent from the gun to win her age category and finish fourth overall in a good time of 38:15.

She finished with Mbali Tube, of Real Gijimas, who has been prominent at every race in recent months.

Cindy Nel (Easy Equities Born2Run), was next across the line in 38:45, while Angelique Norton (Oxford Striders), was second to her in the 35-39 age category in 41:04.

In the various age groups, there was the usual amount of jostling for positions and a few deep-gasp results.

Dlamini, being in a class of his own, was obviously well ahead of the 40+ field, where usual winner Bulelani Mgubo, of Overtakers, took second in 33:40 and Kurt Leibach (Oxford Striders), followed closely just 13 seconds adrift.

Siyabulela Madlavana (Nedbank), won the 50+ in 35:26, but was very nearly taken by Craig Leibach, who finished a mere six seconds behind him.

Clinton Hayward (Old Selbornians), followed in 36:54.

Old Selbornians' Colin Bosch, a man who occasionally surprises, did so in winning a tough contest against Hollywood AC’s Mzoli Mpalala with a 38:58. It gave him a two-second victory to savour.

The 70+ age category was again won by Michael Forbes, of Oxford Striders, in 45:43, followed by the Born2Run duo of Mike Heathcote and Barry Kretchmer.

The women’s veteran 40s were easily secured by the strong Born2Run team of Lategan and Ranger, with Chantal Lombard, of Oxford Striders, third. The times recorded were 40:27.

Jennifer Taylor (Oxford Striders), in 40:47, had a comfortable win in the 50+ from her clubmate Beverley Burmeister and Old Selbornian’s Carol Tinhoff in respective times of 47:33 and 47:58.

The 60+ women’s race, with the return of Hester Ferrezuela of Born2Run back in the fray, was equally decisive with her 44:50 win over Alison Langtree (Oxford Striders), in 50:51 and Sharon Bosch (Old Selbornians), taken on the line in 50:53.

The recent strengthening of the 70+ category saw Michelle Whittington again ahead in 66:35, with 79-year-old phenomenon, Julie Kretchmer, of Born2Run, second in 73:29, and Estelle Brookes, of Pacers, third in 74:29.

In the junior race, Uviwe Simon, in 40:18, and Mia Lombard, in 42:43, were second and third behind the promising Schenk.



