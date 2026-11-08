Matomane wins Twizza Bonkolo marathon

The Twizza Bonkolo Marathon, a tradition that is closing in on 50 years, has a startling reputation for hospitality and racing of a most competitive kind.

The 2026 event continued this tradition and attracted a superb field across the 42.2km standard marathon, the 21.1km half-marathon and a new 12km or 7.5 mile race catering for all age categories.

The number of visitors from further afield in SA will have pleased Queenstown Harriers and the greater community.

The race has a long-standing friendly and jovial atmosphere with a proud history that began in 1977.

Many of SA’s greatest marathon and half-marathon runners have participated and left their mark and at the weekend many more did so with runners from all corners of the land.

The men’s marathon was won by Asisipho Matomane of RCS Gugulethu AC.

His time was a highly respectable 2:23:28 for a tough marathon that runs through the beautiful surrounding areas of Komani as well as the reserve on the outskirts of the town.

Matomane was never seriously challenged, though that said, it was his concentration and race plan that kept his challengers at bay.

Second-placed Tusile Nobanda of Elliot Madeira AC in the eastern areas of the former Transkei was also impressive, running through the first checkpoint at about halfway in the company of Nkululelo Kephoela from Queenstown AC’s neighbouring Komani Club.

They went through in 82:41 and 42, finishing in 2:26:22 and 2:27:13 and in second and third positions, respectively.

Fourth was the first 40+ veteran Siyabulela Mqambeli of Waterfall AC in Gauteng.

He ran strongly to finish in 2:38:57, while the first 50+ Master’s runner was Siphelo Bobotyane (Komani AC) who won the category in 3:37:30 from Phutityi Dyantyi (Vitality) in a fairly close 3:38:46.

The women’s marathon was more pedestrian than that of the men, but a close and interesting race nonetheless.

Brenda Graham (Oxford Striders) won in 3:53:15 from Amanda Namandle, no club assigned, in 3:54:21.

Bridget Smith followed in the colours of Nedbank in 3:56:12 and Mary Venter of Queenstown Harriers 4:03:22.

In an identical time, Karen Basset (Nedbank) was the first 50+ runner and fifth overall. Graham won the 40+ race with Smith second.

The men’s half-marathon saw Wandile Sambana (EMCC) take the victory with a 71:42.

He was followed 2:24 later by Nape Letlasa in 74:06 and Komani AC member Olwethu Pawlia third in 80:32.

Prolific visiting and podium runner Refiloe Solomons, from Nedbank in Nelson Mandela Bay, won the women's half-marathon in 92:00, while Laune Marais (Boxer SWD) was second in 93:04 and Anelisa Weduwedu (EMCC) third in 94:28.

The 12km race was well supported and in some categories, very close.

Overall, the men’s race fell to Likho Dhyantyi in 37:19, having been chased all the way by Bayanda Gaga who crossed the finish in 37:48, while star veteran Anele Dlamini was third in 38:15.

Emihle Menziwa won the women’s race in 49:26 with Siphokukhe Jini in 54:41 and Annelize van Gent in 60:15.



